I read a laughable opinion piece on some dot-com the other day, an argument that Jerome Tang’s tenure at K-State was already off the rails. I mention it here not to give any currency to that argument, but rather to repeat a point I’ve made several times, on many, many fronts. That point is: Try to withhold judgment. The secondary point is: Make sure you understand the distinction between facts and opinion. One more point: Consider your source.
The background. Mr. Tang is the new basketball coach at K-State. He took the job three weeks ago, to universal approval. Thus far he’s put together a staff of assistant coaches. Makes sense. To win, you have to have good players, and to have good players, you first have to have good coaches. First things first. I have no idea if those assistant coaches will be good here, and neither does anybody else. But they’ve certainly had success elsewhere.
That staff is now out recruiting, but have yet to land any players. Meanwhile, all but three of the players from last year’s roster have left. Those are the facts. That’s the limit of our knowledge.
Now let’s turn the corner into opinion. It’s unfortunate but also to be expected — the players who’ve left were recruited by Bruce Weber’s staff, and so it’s reasonable to assume that they’d want to transfer, which you can do without consequence nowadays. It was a disappointment to see Nijel Pack go, since he’s easily one of the best players here in a long time. My opinion, pretty broadly agreed-upon.
Fine. But the opinion-piece I mentioned at the outset then went on to construct an argument that Coach Tang’s regime was already a disaster. He compared it to Ron Prince’s tenure as the football coach — and here’s where it gets really hysterical — on the grounds that both men simply hired their buddies as assistant coaches and were (I guess) therefore doomed from the outset by incompetence and something like nepotism.
Well. Ahem. Where to start?
Let’s start with the rare opportunity to defend Ron Prince. On his initial staff, he had the future head coach of Nebraska, the future head coach of Penn State, and the future head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His buddies? Maybe they were friends; I have no idea. But — here’s my opinion — good lord. I, for one, certainly hope that Mr. Tang has buddies like that. There were lots of problems with Mr. Prince’s tenure here, but to assert that the problem was the nature of his initial staff hirings is so wrongheaded that it made me laugh out loud.
When something is so ridiculous that anybody in possession of facts would laugh at it, it makes me think there’s something else going on. It makes me think that the entire point of such an opinion piece is to make people like me angry, or at least agitated, so as to drive up clicks on a website and collect more money from the Google ad-rotation system. Which it has succeeded in doing, and now here I am sharing my thoughts about it with 10,000 of my closest friends. Cha-ching! Well done, sir.
Reminder: If you’re getting a service that you’re not paying for, then try to remember that YOU ARE THE PRODUCT. The point is to get your eyeballs, so that those eyeballs can be sold to the highest bidder.
Now, a couple more facts to consider. Mr. Tang has not yet landed a recruit, nor has he held a practice, nor come up with a game plan, nor managed the last two minutes of a tight game, nor persevered through adversity, nor worked the officials, nor handled the ups and downs of a season. Is he to be condemned for not having done any of those things?
Or should we, perhaps, give it some time? Three weeks? Let’s try three years.