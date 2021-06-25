I’m not sure I really get it.
A group of advocates this week asked the Manhattan City Commission to help address an aspect of poverty in the Northview area of town. They call it “food insecurity,” which in the old days meant “hunger.” The point is people can’t get access to enough food because they don’t have enough money, or they don’t have a car, and a grocery store is too far away to be easily accessible. (At 1.6 miles away, Walmart is a half-mile too distant to count, according to government definitions.)
Let’s set aside for the moment my problems with terminology, which are considerable and probably substantive. Let’s also agree for the sake of discussion that the Northview area has unique problems from poverty.
The group of advocates wants the city to address the problem by installing a kitchen in the new recreation center that’s set to open in a few weeks.
Huh?
I’m certainly willing to listen, but I have to say that I’m completely in line here with City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl, who asked the awkward but completely pertinent questions. Those start with: If the city government pays to install a kitchen in the gym, what good does that do if people don’t have food?
“Let’s say you get a kitchen,” Hatesohl said. “Then what? Who’s going to cook food? Who’s going to serve it? Where are you going to get it? How does that solve a food insecurity issue?”
If the proposal is that the city really ought to be running a soup kitchen at the gym, or that the city ought to buy the kitchen equipment so that a charity can operate a soup kitchen, then that’s a different proposal.
The advocates — good people, well-intended — wouldn’t answer that question, saying it would chew up their time at the podium at the City Commission meeting. That’s not a particularly comforting response to what is the obvious question. Perhaps that answer will emerge, and the proposal will make more sense.
Are there problems stemming from poverty in Northview? Certainly. I’d contend that there are other areas of town with similar problems, but that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with attempting to address them. But I’m still waiting on a solid argument to support the notion of installing a kitchen at the gym.