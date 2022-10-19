Been thinking about Herschel Walker lately. He’s the former Heisman Trophy-winning tailback who’s now running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia.
Recent revelations, published by multiple outlets, are not flattering. Turns out he paid for a woman with whom he was in a relationship to have an abortion. He also encouraged her to have another, which she didn’t. He also has several children that he has never acknowledged or spent time with.
Meanwhile he’s running on a platform to ban all abortions – no exceptions whatsoever. As such, anti-abortion advocates are standing behind him, even after these unsavory revelations. To use the words of one such advocate, Dana Loesch, a conservative radio host and former spokesman for the National Rifle Association: “I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.”
That’s fundamentally the same viewpoint the fundamentalists have made about Donald Trump: Doesn’t really matter what he does in his personal life; all that matters is what he stands for in public office.
The liberals took that stance about Bill Clinton, I might note. It’s all cringeworthy, but it’s also understandable. People are flawed; ultimately what matters about politicians is their votes and their conduct in office.
But I do think the Herschel Walker case points out a fundamental problem – if not with Mr. Walker himself, then with the absolutist anti-abortion viewpoint he is verbally supporting in the campaign.
The problem with that viewpoint comes down to power. Who is it that gets to choose?
The anti-abortion viewpoint contends that state lawmakers ought to have the power to decide for everyone else.
But when it comes down to an individual pregnancy, doesn’t it make more sense to leave that in the hands of the people directly involved? That is, the mother, the father, and, to a degree, the doctor?
The reality is that Herschel Walker, when push came to shove, took that position. He believed that the choice in his particular case ought to be in his hands, and in the hands of the woman with whom he had conceived a child. When I say he believed, I acknowledge that I cannot get inside his mind. I am judging entirely based on what he did.
I am certain neither he nor the woman would have made that decision lightly; it’s an extremely difficult one. Was that the right decision? I don’t know, but I do know that the people in the best position to make it were the people directly involved.