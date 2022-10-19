Been thinking about Herschel Walker lately. He’s the former Heisman Trophy-winning tailback who’s now running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia.

Recent revelations, published by multiple outlets, are not flattering. Turns out he paid for a woman with whom he was in a relationship to have an abortion. He also encouraged her to have another, which she didn’t. He also has several children that he has never acknowledged or spent time with.

