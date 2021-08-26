I’d like to wish the owners of Kite’s the best of luck. I’d also like to slap them around for sacrilege.
I’m sorry, but Angus KC Strip au poivre being served at the corner of 12th and Moro just strikes me as completely kooky. Greek salad? Blackened red snapper?
Maybe Greek letters, or a black eye from a bar fight, and maybe some French fries. Not words in French. “Au poivre”? I think that’s some sort of brown pepper sauce, but I confess that I had to look it up. Anyway it’s French, which means you pronounce it in a way that makes it sound as if you’re choking on something, and…
Kite’s is the place where, when I walked in the front door in college, the DJ hollered my name on the PA system. I wasn’t even a regular. There was sawdust, or at least something gritty, on the floor. There were some ratty old couches in the back; God knows what had been spilled on them.
In more recent years, when I went to Kite’s for a night celebrating an engagement — not mine — I was nearly part of a fistfight on the dance floor. Let me be the first to say that: 1. I can’t dance; and 2. I was not a party to the fight, and 3. Had I somehow been brought into the fight, I would have gotten clobbered because I have no idea how to fight.
My point is that it’s always been a bar, and bars by their nature in a college town are a bit wild. They’re rough around the edges.
A few years back, Kite’s was named one of the best college bars in America. That’s what I’m talking about.
I’m kidding here, by the way. I wish the owner — Scott Sieben — the best. I hope he sells a bazillion Draft House Pork Belly Burgers. I hope the place is a roaring success as a more upscale, food-oriented spot. That is something Aggieville can use, and generally what helps Aggieville is good for Manhattan as a whole. It’s probably the biggest magnet in our community.
There are plenty of candidates to absorb the bar business I’m talking about. You can go nearly get into a fistfight somewhere else. For that matter you can probably get in an actual fistfight if you really want to, and of course you can find a spot where they’ll holler your name when you walk in.
Can’t say I won’t relish the memories of the gritty stuff on the floor and the ratty couches. But that’s OK. Things change, and traditions evolve, and that’s all good.