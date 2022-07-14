The proponents of a constitutional amendment on abortion have done a solid job of framing the issue in a way that’s difficult to oppose. But their efforts to do so have gone a little too far, in my humble opinion, and by doing that reveal the fundamentally misleading nature of the proposal. Because this is a difficult, divisive and important question, I’m going to take a couple of columns to get through the issues.
Today’s deals with the way the supporters have framed the issue; Saturday’s column will give a recommendation of how to vote, in the unlikely event your mind isn’t already made up.
What’s on the ballot Aug. 2 in Kansas is an amendment to the state constitution that would make it possible for the Legislature to make abortion illegal. Plain and simple.
The language of the amendment that you’ll read on the ballot is convoluted, and is framed in a way that’s intended to get you to vote “yes.” It refers to possible scenarios in which (I assume) abortion could remain legal in cases that would involve saving the life of the mother, or in cases of rape or incest. But the reality is that state law already can regulate abortion, and it already makes such exceptions. The explanation for the amendment seems to suggest otherwise.
Here’s how we got here: The state Supreme Court has ruled that the state constitution’s bill of rights guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, under the “equal rights” clause. That means the state government cannot outlaw abortion. It does not mean the state government can’t regulate abortion at all. The state currently strictly limits abortions after 22 weeks, and taxpayer money does not fund abortion.
Anyway, the state Legislature — which is currently controlled by the right wing of the Republican Party — intends to outlaw abortion. The goal of the anti-abortion movement is, and has long been, to create an abortion-free country. As you know, there’s no longer a federally guaranteed right to abortion, since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision. It’s now basically up to the states to determine what their rules are.
To move to outlaw abortion here, the Legislature needs to essentially bigfoot the state Supreme Court by changing the state constitution. That’s what this proposal is about.
Advocates can argue with good justification that abortion is a difficult political issue that ought to be worked out through the democratic process. They can say that it should not be decided by courts, but should instead be decided by the elected representatives of the public.
So the entire issue is being framed as a matter of governance — that is, a question of whether this important matter should be left entirely unregulated because of a court decision, or should be regulated by the public through their elected representatives.
That’s a solid argument. The problem is that it goes just a little too far for the facts, and also stops one step short. It goes too far by suggesting that abortion is (or will be) unregulated, when that is false. It goes too far in suggesting that taxpayers fund abortion, when that is not the case. It also goes too far in spinning the issue otherwise — mentioning exceptions to protect the life of the mother, for instance, when that’s not even the issue — and not being straightforward about the real agenda.
How does it stop one step short? That’s for this weekend’s column. Meantime, my point today is that the ballot language is fuzzier than it ought to be. The basic question you’re voting on is: Should the Legislature be given the power to make abortion illegal? If you think so, vote yes. If not, vote no.