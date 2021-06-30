Let me start by saying I like fireworks just fine. I like watching big displays, and I have gotten plenty of thrills setting them off myself over the years.
As kids, my brother and I used to light bottle rockets in our hands and whiz them up the hill on College Heights Road. We threw firecrackers in the storm sewer at the bottom of the hill. We stuffed smoke bombs in the holes of the old elm tree in the corner of the yard. Didn’t do it any favors, I’m sure.
We saved up paper route money to splurge on that stuff. Roman candles, cones, fountains, lady fingers, even some sparklers just to make Mom happy. I was always partial to jumping jacks. Not sure why.
No major injuries, fortunately. Ringing in the ears a couple times when the fuse on a firecracker was much quicker than expected. I ignored the fact that a guy I knew lost an eye.
I have to say, though, that I liked them less every year as a parent. My oldest kid was completely besotted with the damn things. We bought them every year from someplace, usually a big tent on the south side of Fort Riley Boulevard. That kid is now an entrepreneur. Maybe there’s a connection.
Fireworks go on sale starting Thursday. You can light them off from July 1 through July 4 in Manhattan. So I’ve been thinking about all this.
The kids would light them off all day long. I’d worry about them hurting themselves, hurting each other, or setting the house on fire. Or setting a neighbor’s house on fire. Again, fortunately, nothing yet. I’m just about out of the woods, since nearly all the kids are up and out. And then it’ll be their turn in the barrel as parents.
It’s not a particularly safe pastime, of course. In a way, it’s a numbers game. Sooner or later, somebody is going to get hurt. Turning explosives over to children is just not the wisest policy I’ve ever heard of. I’m not here to advocate making fireworks illegal. I’m here to urge everybody to be careful, to improve the odds just a little.
I survived it. My kids survived it. It was a lot of fun as a kid. It was a lot of anxiety as a parent. Hopefully, we’ll all get through this year again.