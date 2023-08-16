I’d be remiss if I didn’t salute Helen Roser one last time on this page. It’s the place that she’s probably best-known.

Ms. Roser wrote hundreds of letters to the editor that we published here. She also wrote book reviews that we printed, and probably thousands of letters and notes that we didn’t publish, either because she intended them as private correspondence or because she had exceeded our limits. Our policy is to allow one letter per month per person. In her latter years she even bought classified ad space to publish letters that she thought were important enough, limits be damned.

