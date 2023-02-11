Been thinking about heaven quite a bit lately. Tough one for me to square up. I suppose I’ll never really do it, and none of us will, not in this lifetime. It’s a real struggle, the heart and the head pulling in different directions.
Yes, yes, this is a matter of faith, in my opinion the ultimate test. Evidently I fail, and perhaps I shouldn’t presume the same of everyone else. My point is that nobody really knows, which is what creates the struggle.
My dad died on Dec. 26, five days before what would have been my mom’s 80th birthday. She passed away in June of 2020.
Some friends said soon afterward they envisioned the two of them, together, celebrating Mom’s birthday in heaven, a dinner with cassoulet, French bread, probably a Bordeaux. Candlelight, white tablecloth, serious conversation, laughs, toasts.
I love that idea, and maybe that’s exactly what’s happening. Maybe the fact that I’m envisioning it means that, in some metaphorical sense, it is.
This is my problem. Is heaven real, a realm where my parents are back together, walking through fields of holly, hand-in-hand, their 25-year-old selves again? Are they skiing at Vail with the Stolzers? Did Dad see Nowell hit that 35-footer?
Seems impossible, logistically. Is everybody who’s ever lived also in that realm? Do they go on that way forever? Do they get to choose which version of themselves they remain in?
Or did they just disappear, one minute they’re here, next minute they’re gone? The light snuffed out, extinguished? When you’re dead, you’re dead?
My heart rages against that idea, searches at least for a compromise. I reach for the metaphorical realm.
When Mom was dying, my stepson discovered a baby fawn under their back porch. Deer have walked by the picture window up there at times that seem remarkably purposeful; I’ve found myself thinking that they represent Mom, checking in on us, letting us know she’s OK. It’s a powerful feeling.
Both of them are with me, their voices in my ears, my dad’s hands patting me on the back, that look in my mom’s eyes – the look you only get from your mom. So they’re not just gone. They live on, in my memory, in their friends’ memories. I see parts of them in my kids. That’s a compromise I can live with.
I’m a Christian, in the sense that I believe in the teachings of Jesus. I believe in God, in the sense that we all have a capacity for goodness inside. I believe the Bible is an allegory, a guide for living a good life. I believe other religious traditions provide similar allegories, similar guidance.
But heaven? Can’t get my head around it. But I can’t quite get it out of my heart.