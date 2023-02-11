Been thinking about heaven quite a bit lately. Tough one for me to square up. I suppose I’ll never really do it, and none of us will, not in this lifetime. It’s a real struggle, the heart and the head pulling in different directions.

Yes, yes, this is a matter of faith, in my opinion the ultimate test. Evidently I fail, and perhaps I shouldn’t presume the same of everyone else. My point is that nobody really knows, which is what creates the struggle.

