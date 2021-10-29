I stumbled into an argument the other day by commenting about subject-verb agreement. Such is the divided state of our world.
OK, let me be a little more precise: I commented about subject-verb agreement INVOLVING PRONOUNS. And, as you’re surely well aware, pronouns are a hot, divisive subject. Shoulda kept my mouth shut.
At issue was the news that Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people, had changed standards to accept “they” as a singular pronoun. In other words, when referring to an individual, it is grammatically acceptable to use “they,” not just “he” or “she.”
“Bah,” I said on social media. “It’s still wrong.”
That was dumb. I should have been more precise. Because I was quickly castigated for being narrow-minded, “intentionally ignorant,” and “quite arrogant.”
I cop to arrogance — people who write opinion columns for the newspaper start from the shaky premise that other people are interested in what they have to say. That requires arrogance, in my case possibly to the point of delusion.
But the rest I’d dispute, and anyway the issue is not me and my narrowness. The issue is pronouns.
What I meant was that “they” is a plural. It refers to multiple people or things. He, she and it are singular pronouns, referring to individual people or items. Clear. Everybody gets this. To accept “they” as a singular is to muddy the waters.
I recognize full well that that’s what we’re going to have to do. And it’s the right thing to do. I’m just saying it’s going to make a mess.
I’ve worked with newspaper copy — as a reporter and editor — for 35 years, and I’ve fixed the incorrect usage of those pronouns hundreds or thousands of times. The typical offense is in the sports department, where reporters occasionally turn in stories with sentences like: “K-State won their first three games,” or “The Indians broke up the pass to preserve its eighth win on the season.”
Nope. Wrong on both counts. “K-State” requires an “it,” not a “they.” Likewise, “Indians” requires a “they,” not an it. Wildcats? They. MHS? It.
The issue is subject-verb agreement. I can’t accept “they” for MHS.
But that’s entirely beside the point for the proponents of the “they” usage. Because the point for them is individual self-identity.
Language evolves, and there’s no stopping this particular turn of the evolutionary wheel. If an individual person wants to be known as “they,” rather than “he” or “she,” then that is what will happen — and should happen. Merriam-Webster has sanctioned it, and, what, Mr. Arrogant Newspaper Publisher, are you going to tell a person who he (or rather, “they”) is, and not what he (or rather, “they”) want/wants to be?
You can see from the last sentence the nature of the problem, with all the parentheticals and slashes. It won’t be the easiest transition, since the job of the writer is to convey clear meaning to the reader, not to cater to the interests of the subject of the story. But through editor’s notes or explanatory sentences, we’ll maneuver our way through.