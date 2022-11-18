There are only a handful of relevant people who cannot be president of the United States. George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are among them; they’ve already served two terms, and the rules don’t let them re-up.
A fourth has informally disqualified himself. But unfortunately he’s officially running. That means ultimately it will be up to voters to determine if our next president is somebody who believes in our system of government or not.
Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday that he’s running for president in 2024, has, in my humble opinion, failed the first test of anyone who wants to occupy that office: He did not agree to turn over power when he lost an election. He said ahead of time that he wouldn’t commit to doing so, and then he attempted to stop the transfer of power by instigating mob violence at the Capitol.
To my friends who support Mr. Trump, I should say this: Some of his policy positions, and some of what he did in office, are worthy of praise. He ought to get credit for stepping on the accelerator to bring out vaccines against Covid, for instance. You also might agree with him on, say, appointing the anti-abortion judges who overturned Roe v. Wade. Those are all defensible positions, whether you happen to agree or not.
It’s not that. It’s also not his personal conduct, which of course is well-established as dreadful. He got elected in 2016 despite being caught on tape saying that because he was famous, he was able to grab women by their private parts. That is not enough to disqualify you, even informally, we learned.
It’s not his habit of playing footsie with our adversary dictators, or his attempt to blackmail another foreign country to help him get elected. As bad as those things are, he didn’t in fact get convicted, and so I suppose they remain debatable.
It’s not even his habitual lying, although that comes close to disqualifying him. As I’ve said repeatedly since he emerged as a national political figure, he will say anything to get what he wants. Truth is not relevant, unless it just so happens to help him win power. He just lies constantly: He lied about he size of the crowd, and even the rain, at his inauguration, and he never stopped.
No, what disqualifies him is very simple: He does not support our system of government. He told the vice president to overrule the result of a legal election, and when the vice president refused, Trump encouraged the mob to hang him. He does not believe in the rules, at least as they apply to him. He told officials in Georgia to “find” him enough votes – after the election had occurred, mind you – to tip the weighted scale.
He believes only in power. “Support and defend the Constitution”? Pfft.
He knew that he lost the 2020 election. In fact, he knew ahead of time he was likely to lose.. So he began laying the groundwork to claim that the election had been unfair, a bogus case he continues to make to this day. That case was turned away by every court, every state and federal office, that looked at it, many times by people he himself had appointed.
He has managed to get through various crises by doing what brought him business success: Threaten, bully, find leverage, lie. Hit first, and hit hard. Republican Party leaders, to their enduring shame, enabled him. I certainly hope they find another candidate to carry the banner, or else the mark on the party will take a generation to erase. There are plenty of good options. And then, I trust that voters will issue the same verdict that they did in 2020: He has no business being the chief executive of a system he doesn’t believe in.