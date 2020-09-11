A friend asked some tough questions the other day about the pandemic, and the response to it. Essentially, his question was: Has this all been worth it?
Has the shutdown and the continued restriction on business actually been worth it, considering there are only six people dead in Manhattan and 450 in the state? Is it worth kids having to miss in-person school, and wear masks, and miss out on sports? Has it been worth the economic price we’ve had to pay? Has it made inequality even worse?
He was asking me personally, and I had to really think about it. The Mercury’s editorial page, and my personal columns, have been generally behind aggressive measures to limit the virus’ spread. Not entirely, but pretty consistently. I don’t think there’s been much alternative.
The government -- the federal government, not the local one -- has bungled the response, and so we’ve had the worst of both worlds. We shut down the economy, too late, and then eased up too early, and so we’ve had the worst virus numbers in the world. Meanwhile, the shutdowns did flatten many businesses, and now we’re struggling mightily with trying to live inside a pandemic, requiring masks, moving school online, and so on. We quit restricting businesses and now we’re trying to regulate individual behavior.
All because of a virus that, in the vast majority of cases, isn’t deadly.
Only history can really judge whether it’s been worth it. We still don’t know all the facts, and much of the debate has become politicized. Science is learning more about the virus -- it appears to be a vascular disease, not a respiratory one, for instance -- and about its longer-term effects. Science is undoubtedly closing in on a vaccine, and it is improving ways of treating people who get infected.
The impossible part of making that kind of judgment is this: We’ll never know whose lives we saved because of the restrictions. We do know that completely unfettered activity means more virus transmission, and more virus transmission will mean more death. It’s pretty simple, in that sense. So, assuming we had let people run amok ever since March, who else would have been dead? Would the victims have included the person who answers the phone at the high school? A brilliant entrepreneur? A football coach? A university president? The very scientist who finds the vaccine?
Or, to put it more personally, your mom or dad? Is it worth it to you for your kids to wear masks to school if it keeps your dad alive? Does missing the high school tennis season mean that your aunt won’t have long-term neurological damage?
These are things we’ll never know, and even if we did know them, there’s no way to put a value on them. You can’t make a spreadsheet to calculate the pluses and minuses.
You could contend that we should accept death anyway, that it happens because of the flu, or accidentally falling down the stairs. That’s certainly true. And the costs of the restrictions are, in fact, capable of being calculated. You can add up the job losses, and the business shutdowns, and maybe the suicides and foreclosures. Those are impossible to argue with.
But if we know for a fact that slowing transmission gives science more time to find a way to beat the virus, then aren’t we morally obligated to slow transmission? Yes, we are.
So I guess that’s my answer. I surely wish we had attacked the virus aggressively at the outset, rather than flim-flamming around. I wish there had been universal testing right away. We could’ve been way ahead. But the restrictions that we put in place we pretty much had to have. It was the best we, as a community and a state, could do under the circumstances.