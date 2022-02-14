The Super Bowl halftime show is one of those cultural events that both unites and divides. I found myself this year straddling some lines, an unusual feeling.
On the one hand, hip hop is not my thing. So I was inclined to harrumph and join the chorus of old people on Facebook, bemoaning a bunch of noise. It’s all gone to hell in a handbasket, I can’t understand what they’re saying, when are they gonna get back to real music…and so on.
On the other hand, truth be told, “Lose Yourself” is one of the truly great pre-battle psych-up anthems ever made. “California Love” and “Still D.R.E.” have some of the most recognizable hooks of the past three decades. I don’t really know what those latter two songs are about, but then again I didn’t know what “Honky Tonk Women” was about, either, when it came out, and it was still awesome. “Shook Me All Night Long” and “Friends in Low Places” are also not exactly church hymns, either.
I’ve tried lately to do more listening, not so much talking. Partly this is prompted by our political environment, with everybody shouting at each other and nobody listening. Partly it’s prompted by my wife, the best listener I’ve ever known. On the matter of the halftime show, I also confess that my initial dismissiveness was counteracted by Angie’s spontaneous couch-dancing when that first bump of “California Love” cranked in.
(Obviously, she’s way cooler than I am. I didn’t want be the old grouch while she was re-living her 20s. I kinda skipped my 20s. But that’s another story.)
I started thinking about it a little, the fact that the game was being played in L.A., and the thematic connection of all the music to West Coast hip-hop, and specifically to Dr. Dre. I can’t claim to know much, so I’m not in a position to tell you, either. But the point is that there was some real thought that went into putting this thing together, and I have to admire that.
Snoop Dogg, one of the performers, is infamous in a variety of ways, but has also become sort of lovable in his infamy. I wouldn’t book him for a basketball game at Bramlage, but in this context his art is still art.
I also get it that people of a certain age would be completely thrilled by the entire setlist. That’s obviously what the NFL is after, booking any show of this sort. I was pretty amped at the Springsteen set a few years back, and I liked it when the Stones played halftime. I didn’t see the Prince show at the time, but watching a repeat of it now, it’s hard not to get misty-eyed at the incredible beauty of it. They were going after me, in those days. Now, not so much. That’s fine; that’s just the way it is.
Some shows have been easy to dismiss as ridiculous or just flat-out bad.
But I don’t want to become the guy griping about how kids these days are all just worthless and weak, or how their music is terrible. For every generation, there’s a gap. You people who are right in the sweet spot of coolness right now – just know that your kids will one day say your music is godawful, and you’ll think their music sounds like a car crash.
There’s a story behind that music, something that somebody’s trying to express. Usually, if you give it a chance, you can actually learn something.