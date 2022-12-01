In a world that reinvents itself every few months, Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz has never really changed.
Let’s start there. Schartz has been the MHS head coach for 14 years, and for 14 years, he’s been the same guy: Steady, plain-spoken, no flash. Military-length haircut. Show up, work hard, keep your mouth shut, repeat.
His mantra: Hard work works.
Three words. Barely three, in fact. Really just two; one serves as both noun and verb.
In an era when coaches seem to spend half their time on Twitter, he doesn’t have an account.
Deeds, not words. He does not condone nonsense, and, of course, most of social media is nonsense.
All of which, in my humble opinion, makes him the perfect guy for MHS. All those years under Lew Lane and Butch Albright, they played suffocating defense and they ran the ball. When you throw it, three things can happen, and two of them are bad. That’s what they always said.
Their teams wore the same uniforms, same helmets, that they wear now. The big block M. You go to a game at Bishop Stadium, it could be 1984 or 2008 or 2022. Same deal.
They run the 50 40s in the summer. They tell the ghost stories, all the tales of the teams and players that have come before – the guy who made it to run the 40s even though he’d been shot, the guy who rode his bike over from Ogden to get to the summer workouts.
He runs a clean program, treats people the right way, handles everything the way it should be handled. If anybody gripes, it’s about him being TOO old school, not changing with the times, not tweeting and unofficially recruiting and throwing it all over the yard.
I should say that, like Lane and Albright (and J.W. Emerson before them), Schartz is willing to innovate and adapt, on the field and in training. It’s not like they insist on leather helmets up there, just to be old-school. You adapt in some ways.
Winning a state championship doesn’t really change anything, either, in that regard. All this would be true without a trophy on the mantle. That doesn’t somehow prove virtue or worth. Neither does winning the state coach of the year award, which he just did. There are probably more coming.
But it is evidence that those old ways still work. They still produce winners.
And they still earn karma, I think.
You keep grinding away, doing things the right way, steering clear of the hashtags and the flash, and it might be cosmic justice that you get to toss down your headphones to hug your 18-year-old son as he walks off the field, the star quarterback of your state-championship-winning team.
A man of few words. But that image said thousands.