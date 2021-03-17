Do you miss Donald Trump? The entertainment value, at least? Just a little?
I have a suggestion: Tune in every other Tuesday night to the Manhattan City Commission meeting. You can revel in the nostalgia.
The stand-in is Commissioner Mark Hatesohl. His latest Trump-esque moment came this week, when he voted against requiring masks, advising people instead to take vitamins to “boost your immune system and then nobody has to worry if somebody around them is not wearing a mask anymore because you are safeguarded by your own immunity.”
Har har har. Somebody hit the snare!
Another humdinger from the Commish. Reminiscent of the goofball tub-thumping campaign President Trump conducted for hydroxychloroquil, or his suggestion that people inject disinfectants.
For the record, here’s what the Mayo Clinic says: “Many people take vitamin C, zinc, green tea or echinacea to boost their immune systems. But these supplements are unlikely to affect your immune function or prevent you from getting sick.”
You know what does prevent you from catching the coronavirus? Wearing a mask. It’s the damndest thing.
Fun stuff.
You probably also recall last April, when your elected Stand-Up Comic said everybody should get the virus at once so we could quit hunkering down. “I’m almost to the point where, it’s like, let’s everybody get the damn thing and get it over with so that we can have the immunity, so we can get back to living.” After all, the virus was just “a version of the cold, for the most part,” he said.
That was also a whale of a punchline. And who couldn’t relate? I mean, it eventually lost its shine in the fall, when the college kids came back, and in fact there was a big outbreak and people ended up dead. As they said in that Monty Python movie, “Well, that’s cast rather a gloom over the evening, hasn’t it?”
Oh, there’s also the inconvenient fact that the common cold doesn’t kill anybody, and north of a half-million Americans are dead because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thirty-five people in Riley County. Probably somebody you know.
But shoot, let’s keep rolling. The Commish himself said he probably had the virus but never really felt much, so...
He suggested, in an earlier go-round, that Kansans would probably fare better than other areas of the country. “It may be that people have a better immunity out here in Kansas, and there’s been no exponential growth.”
Yuk yuk yuk. This stuff never gets old, does it? Turns out that Kansas has the 14th-highest rate of virus cases per capita in the country, between Alabama and Mississippi. Our rate is higher than New York and New Jersey’s.
Sorry. Some killjoy always has to ruin the fun, right?
The commish also asserted that people were flocking to do business in Junction City because there was no mask requirement there. Ironically, that city enacted one at almost exactly the moment Commissioner Stand-up Comic was making his case.
Commissioner Hatesohl, in his paying gig, is a chiropractor, which gives him some sort of shading as a medical professional. Worth noting: Chiropractors can’t prescribe medicine, and they’re not trained or licensed to deal with things like, oh, say, a once-in-a-century viral pandemic. But then again, neither are real estate moguls/reality TV stars. The entertainment value is what matters, right?
My guess is that most chiropractors — and I’ve gone to some good ones around here — have to be shaking their heads, confounded that one of their own is dispensing goofball medical advice from his position as an elected official.
More? He made the suggestion last year that the city government couldn’t really do anything to help gay people, other than opening a gay bar. At least one fellow commissioner had the appropriate comeback: How do you know there’s not a gay bar here already?
There will be more. See you at the City Hall comedy club in a couple weeks.