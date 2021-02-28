We’re about to enter a fuzzier phase of coronavirus vaccinations. I have a suggestion to clarify it: Innoculate the dummies.
By “dummies,” I mean high school and college kids. They’re the ones who break the rules and do stupid stuff, jamming themselves into basements, bars and dance floors. Any kid with an unrestricted driver’s license, and any young adult still in college, gets the next round of shots.
And by “shots,” I mean the vaccine, not ounce-and-a-half gulps of Jagermeister.
My argument is simple: They’re the ones most likely to spread the virus. They might not be as vulnerable as, say, a 53-year-old guy like me who once popped a lung and works in journalism, but they are the superspreaders. I’m not. I’m writing this particular column in my living room, barefoot, wearing an MHS tennis hoodie. Other than the office and my dad’s house, that’s pretty much my existence. My wife and kids are the only unvaccinated people who see me unmasked.
The county government here has now lifted all the restrictions other than a mask requirement. And the weather is about to get nicer. So you can bet heavily on big rager college parties, and (for that matter) unauthorized high school shindigs. For the record, the problem is not school, and it’s not sports. The problem is parties.
Don’t get me wrong: If I can get a shot, I’ll take one. I presume nearly all middle-aged people feel the same. I don’t want that crud, and I don’t want to give it to anyone else. Being a working journalist, I think I and the rest of the staff at The Mercury actually qualify at the end of the current phase. And, to be clear, anyone who gets vaccinated helps everyone else, since it cuts into the pool of potential virus-spreaders.
But here’s the thing: At this point, we’ve done what we really needed to do: We’ve vaccinated health-care workers and the elderly. Now it’s just a matter of sorting out how to prioritize everyone else.
I wish I could say I’m just joking. I’m not. I know this could also be framed as rewarding dumb behavior. And in a way, it is.
But it’s also just realistic -- if you can keep the partiers from catching it, then maybe you can cut the transmission. We tried preventing them from partying, but that didn’t work. The numbers went through the roof here in the fall after the college students came back to town, even though there were mask requirements, restrictions on size gatherings, and various restrictions on bars.
I freely admit one major potential flaw in this argument -- it’s possible that vaccinated people can still spread the virus, even though they don’t actually have it. I don’t quite understand this, but if that’s true, then my tactic of cutting transmission by focusing on the Typhoid Mary Teens and Twenties is moot.
If that’s the case, then get out the way. Gimme shelter. It’s just a shot away