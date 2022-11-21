Gather round, kids. Let me tell you a little about 1988.
That was the last time Manhattan High won a state championship in football, and, as the Indians get ready for the title game this week, that year keeps coming up. The other year is 2001, the last time MHS made it to the finals; I’ll get back to that later.
The gold standard is ‘88, the team that went undefeated and walked off with the trophy. Everybody since has aspired to that but not quite reached it. From the first week this fall, it has appeared that this year’s team had a real shot to do it.
What’s funny about ‘88 is that the previous year’s team might have been better. That team had a murderous defense, anchored by linebackers Mike Ringgenberg and Brett Wallerstedt. Those guys, both younger brothers of guys who had also starred at MHS, went on to play very successfully in college, Ringgenberg at Mizzou and Wallertstedt at Arizona State. The latter then played several years in the NFL.
But they lost in the title game to Lawrence High, which was the dominant power at that time. That was before Lawrence split into two high schools, so the one high school was giant, and really good, year after year.
In fact, the ‘88 state title was really the culmination of a decade of Lew Lane’s teams clambering up the ladder and finally knocking Lawrence off the top.
My junior year in high school was the 1984 team, which featured senior Mark Wentzel, one of the best of all time, at tailback; he had started since he was a sophomore. They went undefeated until they ran into the Lawrence buzzsaw in the finals.
My senior year, there was a dropoff mid-season, but in the playoffs MHS beat a Wichita North team featuring Barry Sanders on a last-second bomb from Matt Veatch to Gar Ball. (This prompts occasional high-school reunion discussions of tackling Barry.)
By 1987, they were destroying everyone, with those linebackers, and with a junior tailback named Maurice Benson, probably the best ever. But again, Lawrence. The 17-12 loss in the finals that year was a major disappointment and fueled an enormous drive for redemption.
That next fall, I was a junior in college but it was my brother’s senior year at MHS, so I knew several of those guys. Benson was an unbelievable star, a guy who could do just about anything, but he wasn’t the whole story. Thomas Randolph also played both ways, and ended up starring at K-State and playing in the NFL. Roy Stone was perhaps the best running QB in school history. Greg Wilson, the fullback, was a force. Laird Veatch, who later starred at K-State and is now the athletics director at Memphis, was at linebacker, as was Jeff Placek. Doug Klingler on the D-line. Tom Thaemert, who went on to star in baseball at Kentucky. Jason Gallagher. Bruce Broce. Blake Kaus. Kelly Greene. Toby Marks. Shawn Stewart. Pat Davie. Jim Smallwood, now a state senator in Colorado.
Among the teams they beat that year: Salina South, whose fullback and linebacker was Brent Venables, now the head coach at Oklahoma. That was the closest game of the regular season, 10-0.
In the title game, the MHS defense, led by assistant coach Butch Albright, stuffed Lawrence all day. The final score: 14-7. Benson and Wilson had TD runs. Benson, fittingly enough, intercepted a Lawrence pass at the end to seal it.
Historical note: In the weekend paper where The Mercury reported on the MHS state title was a short story with an update on the coaching search at K-State. The hope was to name the new coach on Monday; the leading candidate was believed to be Charley Bailey, the head coach at Memphis. “If not Bailey,” The Mercury reported, “the next two on the list are believed to be Malin Vooletich, the defensive coordinator at the Naval Academy, and Bill Snyder, the offensive coordinator of the University of Iowa.” (In fact, Snyder had already been hired, and his hiring was announced later that week. So the story was a head-fake by somebody at K-State, for reasons that can’t be determined at this point.)
On the same page was an account of the first game ever in Bramlage Coliseum, an 81-77 Cats win over Purdue. K-State was coached by Lon Kruger.
In other words, it’s been awhile.
Oh, about 2001. That was a heckuva good MHS team that included Matt Butler at middle linebacker, later a starter on some very good K-State teams. Trouble was, the opponent in the final was Olathe North, featuring another future K-Stater. Darren Sproles scored five touchdowns. End of story.