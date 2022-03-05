I’d like to offer a few thoughts about Greg McHenry, the Riley County Appraiser, who passed away too young recently. And a few thoughts about the nature of his position.
Mr. McHenry was the appraiser here for 16 years. In that role, he ran the office that determined the taxable value of property, including homes, offices, farms and businesses. One way or another, he probably touched all of us.
It’s a position of considerable power, since the determination of property value directly affects the amount of property tax that a person has to pay. There are certain guard rails for that power; the state government oversees the process to make sure the appraiser isn’t systematically keeping values too low or too high, compared with aggregate sales data. In other words, houses are supposed to be valued for tax purposes about what they’re worth on the open market.
That’s never been any sort of problem here. I would also say that, while the aggregate data is one thing, it’s also obviously true that there must come temptations to nudge individual values one way or another, so as to do a favor for a friend or to punish an enemy.
It’s impossible to prove a negative, so I can’t say for certain that that never happened. But suffice it to say that, during his term in the job, there was never any scandal about that kind of thing. Mr. McHenry ran an office in a manner that seemed essentially above reproach. That’s a great credit to him.
It has occasionally occurred to me that there’s a case to be made for electing the county appraiser. Doing so would insulate the appraiser from political pressure from his bosses — the elected county commissioners — who would have an interest in influencing his decisions. They could put heat on him, for instance, to nudge appraised values higher so that they could get away with keeping tax rates low and still generate enough tax revenue to run the government smoothly.
An appraiser with his own electoral base would be insulated from that pressure, since he would answer only to the voters. Surely that’s a stronger argument in favor of election than any possible argument for electing, say, the county register of deeds, or the treasurer.
On the other hand, that would mean the appraiser would have to go out soliciting campaign donations every four years, and that would set up a potential conflict wherein a donor would expect a favor. Plus, the office could be run by a political hack rather than a competent professional.
There’s no perfect solution, other than the integrity of the people involved, and a system of checks and balances. In Mr. McHenry, that integrity kept an imperfect system functioning very well. And If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, they always say.
So this is a salute to the person who did an important job, and who kept us from having to confront thornier questions. Well done, Mr. McHenry. You’re gone far too soon.