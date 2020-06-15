‘My father said "Son, we're lucky in this town, it's a beautiful place to be born/
It just wraps its arms around you, nobody crowds you and nobody goes it alone’
--Bruce Springsteen, “A Long Walk Home”
Some paragraphs of real gratitude, and a cry of lament.
I’ve crossed most of life’s thresholds, nearly all of them celebrations, in Manhattan. It’s been a charmed life. The hardest? Losing my mom. She passed away last week, as you might have read. I talked through her life story one evening with my dad and my brother, and held on to her left arm with my wife as she took her last breath the next morning.
At moments like this, Manhattan pulls you in closer. It’s reaffirming. We’ve been inundated with cards, e-mails, texts, Facebook comments, and phone calls. People have sent flowers. They’ve brought cookies and brownies. They’ve come over. They’ve called the office, they’ve called my cell, they’ve called my dad’s landline phone. One set of neighbors left a note that included a quote from a poem that I read my mom a few minutes before she left. I will always swear it helped her let go.
I’ve gotten messages from people who live all over the world now but trace their roots to Manhattan. A surgeon from L.A. messaged to say my mom’s turn as the art lady at Lee School influenced him. I had forgotten she was the art lady. A buddy who now lives in San Francisco said my mom’s gentle grammatical corrections at the base of a circular staircase at our home on College Heights Road still resonate with him today. My dad FaceTimed my mom’s would-be “daughter” from Spain, who spent a semester at Manhattan High and lived with my folks in the late 1980s. A general contractor texted to say how much he liked my mom. A former Mercury photographer messaged me to say, unflinchingly, that he loved both my mom and dad. A teacher at Manhattan High, who I don’t even know, e-mailed to say how it made him feel better about our community knowing that there was a person like my mom in town. A great friend who has been a little upset about some things we’ve put in the paper came over and, without hesitating, gave me a big hug.
This is all a tribute to my mom, of course. The obituary we published gave a pretty good sense of her, as did a column I wrote a year ago on Mother’s Day. She was a special person, almost entirely without pretense but empathetic, devoid of glitz but entirely graceful. But (you’re thinking) everybody says that about their own mom, and you’re probably right.
My point in this column is that it also says something about the nature of Manhattan. It’s a transient place, with a college and an Army base at its core. A great thing about that is the new oxygen that’s blown in every fall. Amazing people come and go -- but they remember their time here, because at its heart it’s still a small town. And for the people who remain for a generation or two (or five), they become a pretty tight bunch. It’s a special place, and times like this bring that home.
I’m profoundly grateful for that.
I’m even more grateful to my mom, who pulled off the magic trick of not handing her burdens to her children or grandchildren. How she did that remains a wonderful mystery. Her own mother died when Mom was 13, and she ended up with her aunt and uncle. My dad never met his own father-in-law, and my mom professed not to care whatsoever whatever happened to him.
All the makings of a tragedy. And yet there was no bitterness, no victimhood, nothing that my brother and I could tell other than that she grew up sailing on Long Island Sound and dancing to Bill Haley and the Comets. That wasn’t an act. That’s really the way she viewed it.
I’m grateful for the time with Mom at the end, which I have to assume she knew we would all need.
And yet, having said everything I just said, I’ll never be quite the same.
“Now there's a loss that can never be replaced/
A destination that can never be reached/
A light you'll never find in another's face/
A sea whose distance cannot be breached”
--Springsteen, “Jesus Was An Only Son”