My first instinct, reading about a proposal for a government-appointed task force to address “diversity and inclusion” in Manhattan, was to roll my eyes.
Great. What’s next? A blue-ribbon panel to root out apathy? Maybe a commission on ennui?
But I have to say that, on further reflection, it’s not necessarily a waste. Let’s give it a chance. I’ll make a case for it here, in just a minute.
Task forces are only any good when they have clear goals and a narrowly-defined agenda. Keeping Fort Riley alive in a BRAC, for instance, or crafting a sales tax proposal. Those sorts of things.
It’s also generally best to keep a lid on the number of participants. Otherwise, they degenerate into grandstanding, griping, or talking in circles. Believe me, I’ve been part of them. They make me itch. I want to bang my head against a table; I have fantasized about plunging pencils into my eye sockets.
So what we have here is a proposal for a 25-person horde to try to….uhhhhh…...what, exactly? Improve diversity? Foster inclusion? Is that supposed to be for the city government itself, or across the entire community? Furthermore, if there actually are measurable goals and objectives, don’t those run the risk of quota-ism? Remember the flap when Mayor Usha Reddi said she thought the goal should be a City Commission made up entirely of minorities?
Sounds like a recipe for disaster.
But I’m willing to go along. First, that’s because the panel itself is supposed to come up with specific goals and objectives, rather than having them established beforehand. What those are will be the key to whether it accomplishes anything. They have to be very specific. Somebody’s also going to have to ride herd on the whole thing, and keep it from veering off into the bushes. I don’t know who that’s going to be, but there are plenty of candidates around here who could do an excellent job.
Secondly, I got to thinking about the worst-case scenario, and of course there are risks of worsening conflict or deepening cynicism. But it’s not going to cost anything, and it’s a decent bet that something positive can come from getting a group of well-meaning, reasonably intelligent people together from a variety of perspectives to focus on the issues of race and gender.
At the very least, perhaps some people who are on the panel -- or their friends and relatives -- will have a better sense of how to get involved here locally. They will get to know one another a little better, and that can’t be bad.
So, is the task force going to fix diversity and inclusion? No. Those issues have to be addressed daily by many institutions and individuals.
But that doesn’t mean the idea is useless. Let’s give it a fair shot.