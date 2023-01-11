Here’s to the Manhattan City Commission, which appears to be headed the right way on non-partisanship.
I’m referring to the majority of the commission’s stated intention to pass a new rule that a city commissioner cannot hold another elected position. I’m not entirely clear what their motivation is; what I do know is that passing that rule would help to preserve the non-partisan nature of commission seats.
This comes up because Commissioner Usha Reddi has been tapped as the replacement for Tom Hawk in the state Senate. She was picked by the county Democratic Party to do so; the party had the power to appoint because Hawk is a Democrat, too, and state law works that way.
No problem with the concept of Sen. Reddi, as I’ve said here before. She’s a good public servant, well-prepared for the role. She’s certainly capable of representing Manhattan’s interests.
The problem is that serving as a state senator involves partisanship. That’s the way the state Legislature works; parties have caucuses, and leaders and whips. It’s one team against the other. So as a state senator, Ms. Reddi will carry the water for the Democratic Party. Sorry, that’s just the reality.
And so the perception would be that Commissioner Reddi would act in the same manner. Which is to say that her decisions would be tainted by partisanship.
That is very bad.
Yes, I’m well aware that city commissioners already act on the basis of ideology, and so there are political differences and divisions and alliances. No way around that. But partisanship is different from politics, and the further we can stay away from partisanship at the local level, the better.
Simplest way to say this is: Do you think Congress is a good model for governance? Is the Legislature something to emulate?
Um, no. Gov. Laura Kelly said just this week that the way forward is to back off partisanship, and she’s exactly right. Of course that’s a pipe dream, but the reason it’s a pipe dream is because all those offices are elected in partisan races.
The further we can steer from partisanship on our non-partisan local elected boards, the better.
Come to think of it, I don’t really care what the motivation of the city commissioners is – so long as the direction they’re taking steers a non-partisan path. And preventing the holding of other elected positions certainly does that.