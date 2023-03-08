It’s a fun time of the year, and in the Manhattan area, it’s more fun than usual.
It’s postseason basketball tournament time, and the college and high school teams in this area are in position to compete for titles. That’s the peak of the winter sports season, a season in which local athletes have already found quite a bit of success.
We’re here to wish those teams good luck in the next few days.
In college basketball, K-State’s men’s team starts Big 12 tournament play Thursday, with games also possible on Friday and Saturday. Following that next week will come the NCAA tournament, a reward for a successful season and an opportunity to achieve more. It’s been a season exceeding all expectations, driven by a mesmerizing new coach, Jerome Tang.
The K-State women’s team also starts conference tournament play Thursday, with more games possible through Sunday. They’ve had another winning season, quite an accomplishment in a tough conference without the team’s major star, Ayoka Lee, who’s been out with an injury.
Meantime in high school basketball, the Manhattan High boy’s team has made it to the state tournament for the second year in a row, winning an upset in the sub-state finals to get there. It’s been quite a run in general for boys sports at MHS in the past calendar year, with two state tournament appearances in basketball, a state title-game appearance in baseball and a state championship in football. That’s remarkable.
Up at Riley County High School, the girls team is in the state tournament, led by former K-State stars Kelsey Nelson and her brother Jordy. You probably remember them; they’re both Riley County grads who are now coaching at their alma mater. Regionally, Silver Lake is also in the 3A girls bracket, and Marysville on the boys’ side.
St. Marys is a contender in both the boys and girls brackets in the 2A tournament, to be held right here in Bramlage Coliseum. That’s always a great event, thanks to the help from around the Manhattan community.
We’ll wish good luck to all the teams from this area. It should be a fun couple of weeks.