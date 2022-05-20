For many students and teachers, the school year ends with a whimper. In contrast to the beginning – where many start out bright-eyed and enthusiastic – staggering across the finish line is just sort of a relief.
But for some high school students, the most thrilling parts of the year are only now beginning.
Those are the young people competing in state tournaments. Tennis has already happened – Manhattan High was ably represented by three young men there. Swimming is occurring right now, and golf is coming right up. Then girls soccer, baseball, softball and track.
It’ll all be wrapped up in a week.
We here at The Mercury tip our cap to the young people participating, and to the coaches, administrators and parents supporting them. We’d also wish the best of luck to the individuals and teams contending for a state title.
It’s an odd time of year, in the sense that the competitors don’t get pep rallies and assemblies at the school afterward to celebrate their accomplishments. Oftentimes, the yearbook is already printed. Graduation is already over. The air is completely out of the balloon.
Had the football team gone to the state playoffs, hundreds of fans would have caravanned to the game. Had a basketball team competed at state, there’d likewise be a stream of cars headed out to watch.
Manhattan High’s baseball team, though, will come back from State regardless of the outcome to an empty school. The aftermath will be…high fives from some friends, and then immediately the start of traveling ball for summer. Same with the girls soccer team, the boys golfers, and so on. There’ll be no pep assembly for the pole vaulters.
Wamego’s softball team is in contention to repeat as state champs. Rock Creek is in contention to unseat them. Rock Creek won a baseball title a year ago, by the way. Manhattan High’s boys track team has a title to defend.
We at The Mercury and the Times of Pottawatomie County will be covering all that, so it won’t go unnoticed. And I’m sure there’s plenty of enthusiasm around the community for all this.
It’s just that, basically, everybody else is just kind of done with the whole school thing for a few months.
Again, to the participants, congratulations on what you’re doing, and good luck. Although it might appear otherwise, we’re all proud of you and excited for what you’ve got in front of you.