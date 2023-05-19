It’s easy to forget spring sports and activities at the area high schools. Nobody cares about tennis or golf or swimming, for the most part, compared to, say, football and basketball.

That’s unfortunate, and I’d like to take a moment to wish all the young people and their families the best of luck as postseason play heads toward a climax. Their efforts and sacrifice are just as significant as those who strap on helmets in the fall.

