It’s easy to forget spring sports and activities at the area high schools. Nobody cares about tennis or golf or swimming, for the most part, compared to, say, football and basketball.
That’s unfortunate, and I’d like to take a moment to wish all the young people and their families the best of luck as postseason play heads toward a climax. Their efforts and sacrifice are just as significant as those who strap on helmets in the fall.
The boys state tennis tournaments have already happened, and the girls state swim meet is happening right now. Other sports are rounding the home stretch toward state titles, and we have local contenders for titles across the board. To name just a couple, Manhattan High’s softball team won a regional title for the first time in 20 years, and Indians baseball is the overall #1 seed at state in 6A. In smaller divisions, Onaga is in the hunt in baseball, and Rossville is contending in softball.
There are title contenders is other sports, too. On the activities front, Manhattan High’s always-strong debate and forensics programs are sending competitors to nationals, the pinnacle of that activity. The dedication of those competitors and their families is certainly every bit as impressive as the athletes we spend most of our time and attention on.
The spring sports season doesn’t conclude until well after school is out, which is one of the obstacles to generating much interest. Nobody’s holding pep rallies in the school gym about, say, the track team, which goes to the state meet nearly in June. Folks are gone on vacation, or starting summer activities, or, anyway, starting to crank the A/C.
Manhattan High’s track team just won the regional title, by the way, as did boys golf. One thing you’d have to say, given the success of teams across the board in the past couple of years, is that these Manhattan kids know how to win. Or, to put it more precisely, they know how to prepare to compete for championships.
I simply want to take this moment to wish them all the best, and to salute them for what they’ve done to get to this point. Just because the peak of your season occurs when people are thinking about graduation and neighborhood picnics does not diminish the significance.