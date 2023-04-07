It’s Good Friday, a moment that makes me think about tolerance.
For Christians, it marks the day that Jesus died on the cross. The story involves nailing him – alive – to a wooden cross, out in the desert, and letting him stay there until he died.
He was killed for his beliefs. He was killed because the mob demanded that he be killed. He was killed because he was stabbed in the back by a friend. He was killed because a leader chickened out, giving in to the mob and ordering the death.
Easter gets all the publicity, as I suppose it should; the faithful believe that Jesus arose from the dead, so it’s at the very root of the religion. Many of us will celebrate this weekend with Easter egg hunts and family dinners, and celebratory ceremonies of various sorts. We’ve conflated this with a secular celebration of the arrival of spring, and so even the less-than-faithful give it some credence.
Good Friday is not nearly as much fun. But, whatever you believe about Jesus’ divinity, the story about that particular day is something worth thinking about for a bit.
We as humans are prone to this – we shun those who are different. We appear to even have an instinct to kill those whose ideas are profoundly different.
What threat did Jesus pose to the mob? None, at least not in any immediate physical sense. It’s not like he came marching into their city with an army. He simply represented a different set of ideas about how to live.
In America, we believe in the concept of a free exchange of ideas. We believe that those with new and different ideas should at least be tolerated; we should discuss and debate and attempt to understand.
There are boundaries, of course. Somebody advocating a religion that involves human sacrifice, or somebody who says he has a divine right to sexually abuse children, crosses the line. The free exchange of ideas ultimately has limits, too.
But we throw people in jail for what they do, not what they think. We do not give in to the mob’s demand to kill political opponents, to crucify those we consider heretics.
Right? Yes, I think so. I hesitate right there because of what’s happened at the level of national politics in recent years. But I think we still have that fundamental agreement.
We all have to stand by that agreement, and we have to demand that our leaders stand by that agreement, rather than trying to win elections by exploiting mob passions. (Note to demagogues: History doesn’t give Pontius Pilate a free pass. Washing his hands didn’t quite absolve him.)
If we abandon that fundamental agreement, I’ll tell you where we’ll end up: We’ll end up with Good Friday.
