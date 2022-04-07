Let’s be clear: I’m in favor of the new art museum downtown. Should be good for the town. Not much financial risk to the public.
So in the end I support what the City Commission did this week, which was to move forward with the plan.
Having said that, I need to point out a ridiculous aspect of the process: The city government had to declare that there was “no feasible and prudent alternative to construction of the Museum of Art and Light” on the site, which is along Third Street between Houston and Pierre.
Pfft. As John McEnroe might say, you cannot be serious.
Of course there’s a feasible and prudent alternative: Do nothing at all. Or do something else. Cut the height of the building, or build it out of concrete and steel, or build it out of tinfoil or imported Italian marble. There are a million and one feasible and prudent alternatives. Most significantly, it’s been sitting there as is for, oh, I dunno, 35 years. No reason it can’t just continue to sit there.
I can’t stand lying, hypocrisy and disingenuousness, so I feel the need to point this out.
The reason the city had to come up with that cockamamey finding is because it was forced to jump through that hoop by the nature of the nearby property. That property is old enough that it falls under the jurisdiction of the city’s Historic Resources Board. That outfit is (reasonably enough) charged with protecting historic buildings from the wrecking ball.
The board, in a split vote, opposed the new museum on the grounds that it would muck up the downtown generally, and that it specifically would involve tearing up the old Sears building, at Fourth and Houston. Now, I remember going to Sears when it operated there. My father-in-law worked there for awhile in an in-house Allstate agency. So, you know, there’s some history. But it’s hard for me to get too worked up about it.
And, as city commissioners determined, ultimately the proposed museum is an improvement that outweighs those concerns. Sure, the new building will tower over that part of downtown, and might not fit with the surrounding buildings. But on balance, those problems are better problems to have than others. That’s why commissioners, with a broader scope of authority and responsibility, made that decision, and (on the flip side) why the historic buildings board made theirs.
So far, so good. As I say, my problem is with disingenuousness. To try to argue with a straight face that there was no alternative is preposterous. The reality is that commissioners just decided that they liked the project, so they moved forward. They mouthed the words required, surely knowing them to be fiction, then banged the gavel.
They might as well have declared that Van Gogh himself will rise from the dead to cut the ribbon with Bob and Tracey DeBruyn. But, whatever. Let's move on down the road.