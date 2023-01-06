A salute here to Usha Reddi, not just for her selection as the next state senator from Manhattan, but also for doing the right thing.
Democrats Thursday night picked Ms. Reddi to finish the term of Sen. Tom Hawk, who announced last month that he’s retiring. She’ll serve the remaining two years, at which point there will be a full-on election for the position.
She’s well-prepared for the position, having been a Manhattan public school teacher, having served in the leadership of the teachers’ union, and, particularly, having served as a city commissioner since 2013. I should say that Katie Allen, the party chair, would have done well, too, and I would guess we’ll be hearing more from her, given that she’s interested in serving in public office.
But what I’d like in particular to salute at the moment is Senator-in-waiting Reddi’s decision to give up her position on the Manhattan City Commission.
Her initial plan was to keep that seat in addition to the Senate one. She told me that lots of people in the Legislature have another job, and that she considered the Commission work to essentially be that.
True enough. Also true that a few other legislators around the state held local positions – school board, city commission, and the like – in addition to their state gig.
The problem, as I expressed in this space recently, is that doing so would taint the City Commission position with partisan politics. If you’re a state senator, you are to a degree carrying water for your party, in this case, the Dems. Even if it was possible in your own mind to truly switch hats between meetings, there would be a perception that you had conflicting interests – and when one of those interests is a political party and the other is your non-partisan hometown city government, that’s a real problem. You are, intentional or not, undermining the city.
I don’t imagine the column changed her mind – rather, I imagine input from real people like you did it. Regardless, she made the right call, and in the end, that’s to her credit.
That means somebody else will have a chance to serve on the City Commission. Presumably, given the nature of the majority of that outfit, it will be somebody ideologically different from Commissioner Reddi. I don’t actually know that for sure, but it seems a good bet. I imagine that was also part of her initial thinking.
So be it. Voters will eventually have their own say, and on the job of Sen. Reddi, too. It’ll all sort out as it should. That’s the system, and it’s a good system.
More to come, obviously. But for the moment, let’s wish Sen. Reddi the best in her new position, let’s thank her for her service locally, and let’s salute her for making the right call