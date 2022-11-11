Friday night in mid-November, and the Manhattan High football team is still playing home games.

I’d suggest you go check them out. This team is undefeated and in the hunt for a state title, and they’ve got a tough opponent coming to town. Win this, and it’s on to the semis. Lose, and the quest is over. For the record, the opponent is Wichita Northwest, an 8-2 team with plenty of talent. Manhattan High beat them earlier in the year, and it’s always tough to beat a good team twice.

