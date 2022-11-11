Friday night in mid-November, and the Manhattan High football team is still playing home games.
I’d suggest you go check them out. This team is undefeated and in the hunt for a state title, and they’ve got a tough opponent coming to town. Win this, and it’s on to the semis. Lose, and the quest is over. For the record, the opponent is Wichita Northwest, an 8-2 team with plenty of talent. Manhattan High beat them earlier in the year, and it’s always tough to beat a good team twice.
It’ll be cold out there, so I don’t make this suggestion lightly. But last week, when the team was competing in the playoffs at Bishop Stadium, there was hardly anybody there. Odd, considering that there’s been good support the whole year. Your hometown kids, and their coaches, and all the people around them, could use your help.
I could say the same thing about Wamego, which is undefeated and playing a home game. I could say the same about Rock Creek, also playing at home in the state quarterfinals. Wabaunsee is still in the hunt, although playing on the road. It’s been a good fall for regional football.
In Manhattan, #PackTheLew is the Twitter hashtag — meaning, pack Lew Lane Field, the name of the field itself at Bishop Stadium. Last time MHS won a state title, Lew himself was prowling the sidelines. It was the fall of 1988; the guys on that team are now in their 50s, about the age Lane was that season. He died in 2019 at age 75. It’s been a long time.
Since the 1960s, Manhattan High has been consistently good, competing for league championships annually. They’ve been deep into the playoffs before, so it might seem like this is all to be expected.
But it’s not. Things change. And this team has already beaten many of the state’s other highly-rated teams. The starting quarterback is the coach’s son, a second-year starter who obviously knows more about what he’s doing than most kids that age. There’s a special group around him, and — more to the point — these are this community’s kids. They’ve grown up here, and they’ll come back here probably for the rest of their lives. This is the moment — November of their senior year of football — that they’ll be talking about when they’re in their mid-50s.
If we’re lucky, that tradition will still be alive. But you never know.
You can show them your support. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The stadium is in CiCo Park. Bundle up. Cheer loud.