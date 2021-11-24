On Thanksgiving, I’m going to give thanks to all the people responsible for bringing you this newspaper.
That starts and ends with you, dear reader. You’re the reason we exist. Without your subscription, we wouldn’t be here. We’d be like scores of other community newspapers across America — kaput, existing only as a dusty artifact in a library.
But you’ve stood by us, continuing to find value in the service we provide, not fooled by Facebook or political operatives, trying to undermine real reporting for their own gain. You’ve done this even as we’ve made difficult changes, converting from print delivery by carrier to digital and postal delivery. You’ve done this even as we do things you don’t like — publishing somebody’s arrest, or running a cartoon that irks you, or misspelling the neighbor kid’s name. We’re not perfect, and we do things that people don’t like every single day.
So, first and foremost, I thank you.
I thank the reporters and editors who find out what’s going on, and bring that information to you. That’s our mission. They carry it out, often under very difficult circumstances, with intelligence and humility and good humor. I’m lucky to call them my colleagues in that work.
I thank the men and women who design and produce the pages that display the stories and photos. There’s a lot of work that goes on to put that material in a form that makes it compelling for you to read, and those folks do it well, and they do it under a daily deadline bearing down on them.
I thank the people who run the printing press. It’s a big, loud, occasionally cranky old machine that’s been doing its thing at 318 N. 5th St. for a half-century. It’s complicated to run, and the folks who do that do it well, and take care of it the way it deserves.
I thank the folks who run the inserter, and who package up the papers for distribution. That’s likewise loud work on a tight deadline, and they get it done faithfully.
I thank the people who oversee the delivery. There’s a lot of work that has to happen to get the day’s papers ready to go into the mail, and to talk with customers who want to start a subscription or put a hold on their print delivery when they go away for a trip.
I thank the people who sell advertising in the paper and in our other publications. They go out to visit with business owners and managers every day to help them use our publications to grow their businesses. That’s still the lion’s share of the revenue that underwrites our whole enterprise, and that work is extremely important. I thank the people who design those ads.
I thank those advertisers, too. I know you have dozens of choices, and the fact that you choose to support a locally owned and operated newspaper company with your marketing dollars is humbling and meaningful.
I thank the people who you’ll probably never see — the people who calculate the monthly operating report, the people who send out the bills, the people who answer the phone, the people who measure the paper and fill out the report for the post office, the person who files the taxes and cuts the payroll checks and does the paperwork.
They all do their best to make sure we do exactly what we’re here to do — to serve you with the information you want and need about your community. Happy Thanksgiving.