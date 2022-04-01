You may be aware that there’s growing evidence that Clarence Thomas’ wife was involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and generally in the effort to overthrow results of the 2020 election.
Mr. Thomas is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, which has already issued rulings related to that event. Mr. Thomas voted on the side his wife would like, to put it simply. There are likely to be more cases taken up by the court dealing directly with this subject.
Ginni Thomas has a long history of political activism. She’s a Republican, a tea-party conservative, a strong supporter of Donald Trump. It’s recently become widely reported that she sent 29 text messages to the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, after the 2020 election in which Mr. Trump was defeated, pushing conspiracy theories and trying to encourage an effort to overturn the results. She attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the assault on the Capitol.
When a House committee wanted access to the White House records so as to investigate that attack, it turned into a lawsuit that went before the Supreme Court. The Court ruled to allow that access in a 6-1 vote. The “no” vote? Justice Thomas.
So, let’s be clear: Mrs. Thomas has every right to her political beliefs, and has every right to say whatever she wants, and she has every right to her activism. Whether you agree with her or not, we as Americans stand firm on that principle.
I also grant that Justice Thomas is entirely capable of making up his own mind on legal issues that come before the court, whatever his wife’s beliefs. Many of you reading this are married, and my guess is that you’ve had political disagreements with your spouse. Many husbands and wives I know of cancel out each other’s votes.
The problem is a matter of perception and credibility. And, at the U.S. Supreme Court, that’s extremely important.
It simply doesn’t pass the smell test. It looks as if Justice Thomas is compromised, voting in a way to protect his wife from an investigation. If she were simply an advocate for, say, tax cuts, that’s one thing. But when she becomes involved, either as a witness or a participant, in a case…it’s just not appropriate for Justice Thomas to vote.
Thing is, the U.S. Supreme Court’s authority is entirely based on credibility. The Court has no army to enforce its rulings. It has no budgetary power. Its power derives entirely from our shared belief that its rulings are purely about justice, and about the law, and about the Constitution.
If we begin to see the Supreme Court as simply another political force, or if we see votes cast by justices as tied to their own personal interests, then we are lost. It’s the law of the jungle. It’s might-makes-right. We’re already tending toward that, unfortunately, with the nature of the nomination and confirmation process.
It’s vitally important for justices to conduct themselves in manner above reproach.