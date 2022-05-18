Well, dear reader, it looks very much like you’re going to get to determine if there will be an indoor public pool in Manhattan. It’s too early for me to judge how I’d vote, but it’s pretty evident that you’re going to get that chance.
City commissioners this week were really talking about nuts-and-bolts, rather than addressing the larger question of whether there ought to be an indoor pool. They’re talking about how to pay for it.
That is, of course, the key question, since it’ll be tens of millions of dollars. The consultant hired to examine this, and the local committee in charge of sussing it all out, is promoting an indoor pool at CiCo, costing somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million. Plus, of course, it will cost a lot of money to operate it every year. The consultant figures it will operate at a loss of about $800,000 per year.
That’s what you call a taxpayer subsidy, and so the question is not just how to pay for the building, but how to come up with the subsidy as well.
The most likely option, based on city commissioner comments Tuesday night, is an extension of a sales tax that currently pays for parks and recreation facilities. To make that happen will require an election where voters agree to do that. Commissioners do not appear to be willing to raise – or even involve – property taxes to make it work.
Manhattan needs an indoor pool. We don’t have one anymore since K-State closed the natatorium. Nobody is arguing anymore for a revival of that facility, and options that include covering City Pool have been ruled out as insufficient. The options have basically been narrowed down to CiCo, and nobody is really arguing that we don’t need it.
Having the high school team practice in a few lanes in a private gym, and being unable to host meets here, is sort of silly for a community of Manhattan’s size. Having water to swim in year-round for physical and mental well-being is a matter of public responsibility in many communities around the state, and, although it’s available now for people who can pay for it at a private club, it’s unavailable otherwise.
The question is going to be the cost, and, to a degree, what else you’re giving up by paying that cost. Building and operating a pool will mean there’s less taxpayer willingness to pay for other things, so it’s worth thinking about the relative value of those other things.
Where will it all go?
One thing’s pretty evident by now: That will be up to you.