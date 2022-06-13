The flap about gender at Rock Springs Ranch makes me think about the dance at the end of the camp, back when I was in about 7th grade.
I went to Rock Springs for three summers in the general vicinity of 1980. Had a great time, shooting rifles, making leather bookmarks, canoeing, swimming in the outrageously cold pool. I stayed with a bunch of guys my age from Manhattan (and some of the surrounding towns, if I remember right) in the cabins that seemed like repurposed Army barracks. Didn’t sleep much.
There was always a lot of talk about girls, of course. Somebody always tried to plan a panty raid, supposedly to go steal underwear from the girls’ cabins. Never happened, at least not to my knowledge. Not even sure what would have happened if it did. But, you know, we were pubescent males of the human species, so 90 percent of what we thought about involved girls. The other 10 percent was probably food, predominantly Snickers and Junior Mints.
The last night of the camp was always the dance, the peak social event. You could “ask a girl to the dance” as if that really meant anything, but who was going with who was a big deal.
I distinctly remember one camp counselor – a 4-H guy, country boy, from somewhere near Manhattan – advising one of my friends to try to ask one particular girl to the dance because of her, shall we say, “physique.” That wasn’t his term, as you might guess. He was about 16 or 17, which was normal for the counselors at that time.
Along came the dance, and next thing I know, he’s slow-dancing with that girl. She was probably 12 or 13. I don’t know that anything else happened, but it surely could have. I could ask her someday, I suppose.
Why am I bringing this all up? Because it brings to mind a point: If you get a bunch of kids at that age together, there’s going to be some undercurrent of sex. Sorry. That’s just the way it is. The real risks have nothing to do with “gender identity.” The risks stem from having a bunch of young people together at camp. Hell, Baby was staying with her parents and hooked up with Johnny, right?
Didn’t have a thing to do with the gender identity of the girl or the guy. The guy was staying in the cabin with younger guys, as was the model then. Now, the camp uses two counselors per groups of younger kids, and it’s using 18-to-25-year-olds, full-timers, better trained.
I assume that, when push comes to shove, the real fear being expressed by parents is a scenario in which a 20-year-old guy identifies as a girl, and is therefore in the cabin and/or the bathroom as a counselor with the 10-year-old girls. I can understand that fear. But the reality is that that’s extremely, extremely unlikely to happen. In fact, the 17-year-old guy making some sort of move on a 13-year-old girl at the dance was far, far more likely to happen – I saw it with my own eyes.