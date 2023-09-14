Thinking a little bit more about K-State’s goal of hitting 30,000 students by 2030. It’s a Herculean task. Just to get your head around it, it’s about like what Bill Snyder did in football.

K-State stood at 24,766 students in the fall of 2014. We don’t yet know what the number is this fall – it’ll be out late this month or early next – but we know that it had fallen to 19,722 by 2022. That’s a drop of a little more than 5,000 students in eight years.

