What we’re going to celebrate on Monday, the Fourth of July, is our independence from England. We are celebrating our country’s freedom from another.
We are not celebrating our right to blow up small explosive devices, or our right to hold backyard picnics, or our right to own guns or have an abortion or guzzle Budweiser.
I say these things because freedom is a big and fuzzy concept, and I think it’s important to reflect on it a minute this weekend. I think that reflecting on what freedom means is at the root of what it is to be an American.
The Fourth of July is when the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. We weren’t even a country yet, but that document declared that we were, in fact, no longer a colony of England. We later set up a government — that’s what the Constitution was about — and then went about figuring out over the next 200 years what that meant. We’re still figuring it out. We’re a work in progress. Always will be.
Lincoln, in the Gettysburg Address, asserted that the Declaration of Independence was really the root of it all. When he said “Four score and seven years ago,” he was pegging the cause of the Civil War, and therefore the entire idea of America, to the Declaration. He didn’t peg it to the Constitution.
Well, the Declaration of Independence is not really about the freedom TO do anything at all. It is about freedom FROM restriction. That’s a major difference.
The Declaration is mostly a list of grievances, providing the rationale for the colonies to say that the colonial relationship with England was no longer valid. They were saying: Those rules violated the most basic rights that all people – they said “men,” but I think we’ve evolved enough to understand that to mean “people” — are “endowed by their Creator” with.
The Declaration did not say, by the way, what people were free to do, other than to pursue life, liberty and happiness. The Declaration also established clearly that this business was a collective effort – since those signing the document pledged to each other their lives, fortunes and sacred honor – and not some sort of free-for-all. Freedom didn’t mean anarchy.
What does any of this mean in our current political environment? As I say, we’ve been trying to sort out the meaning of being an American, of being free, ever since.
All I’m saying is that, as we celebrate the Fourth, it’s worth reflecting on precisely what kind of freedom that meant. Most of the “freedoms” we tend to think about when we celebrate that day were actually worked out in peaceful political compromise — and one horrific period of violence four score and seven years later — over the rest of the course of our life as a country.
By my way of thinking, that’s really what America is. It’s not so much a physical place, or a tribe. It’s an idea — the idea of freedom, and what that means, in all its dimensions.