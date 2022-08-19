Now’s Johnny’s big moment. Let’s not ruin it.
The star of a hit HBO series set in Manhattan wants to put Johnny Kaw in the show, but, as has become clear this week, the city government is getting it all bollixed up.
Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 7:56 pm
Now’s Johnny’s big moment. Let’s not ruin it.
The star of a hit HBO series set in Manhattan wants to put Johnny Kaw in the show, but, as has become clear this week, the city government is getting it all bollixed up.
The city is asserting – or at least is investigating whether it can assert – ownership rights. Presumably, the city government would try to squeeze money out of HBO for the right to use the image of the giant fictional farmer. Or, to put it more charitably, the city is trying to protect what it views as its intellectual property rights.
Here’s my two cents: Whatever the city might get, it’s not worth the trouble. Having Johnny appear on screen is worth far, far more to our community than whatever fee they might charge, and so paying some intellectual property-rights attorney to get into all of it, potentially delaying or nixing Johnny’s screen time, is a giant waste.
We’re talking about a statue in City Park. It’s on public property. If HBO wants to stand on the public sidewalk and shoot video of Johnny, it can do that without paying anybody. What, is the city going to demand a percentage for the image of the sycamore tree in front? Do we need a “name, image and likeness” deal for the depression in front of Johnny where the kids used to ice skate? Should we charge a fee to put Bluemont Hill on the screen? How about Beauregard the gator? The man-eating catfish in the tubes at Tuttle Creek?
Johnny is a fictional character invented by a K-State professor (George Filinger) for the centennial of the founding of the city in 1955. The story of Johnny Kaw was published as a serial in The Manhattan Mercury, and in a booklet, with a copyright to Prof. Filinger. I presume that the city can somehow make a case for ownership; it’s reasonable to assume that city lawyers and administrators are competent.
Could The Mercury make that case? Maybe. Could the descendants of Prof. Filinger? Probably.
Thing is, who cares?
It’s in our collective best interest to get Johnny on screen, and for that matter, anywhere else. He’s quirky enough to intrigue some folks to come to town to check him out. They’ll go to the Chef, wander down Poyntz, put Johnny on their Instagram. #FearTheScythe, or some such. Johnny, even though he’s fiction, is part of what makes Manhattan real.
We could really play this up, if we’re crafty. Did you know Johnny is bigger than Paul Bunyan? Did you know he got hacked off one day at ol’ Paul for trampling his crops, so he grabbed the big lumberjack and plowed the bed of the Mississippi River with his face?
That’s WAY better than any billboard or TV campaign I’ve ever seen. “Oh, Manhattan!”? Meh. Gimme Johnny, chopping off tornadoes to make it rain. Did you know Johnny dug out the Grand Canyon with Pecos Bill?
Let Johnny loose upon the world. It’s his time to shine.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.