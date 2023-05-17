A few thoughts prompted by the passing of Freddie Everett, a towering personality in Manhattan society if ever there was one.
Let me first say that I didn’t know her that well. We were friendly – she’d call up to say something nice about one of my columns, or to call my attention to another piece in the New York Times about her daughter Bridget – but I can’t write about her from the vantage point of a close friend. Certainly not from the perspective of her family, who knew her best. You should read the obit for that, if you haven’t already. It’s a good one.
But I can say a few things about that family, or at least their neighborhood.
The Everetts lived on Fairview Avenue, just east of Denison. My buddy Ted Weis lived right there, too, and so I went over there a decent amount, starting in about fifth grade. I came from the relatively sheltered existence of College Heights Road, Lee School territory, and so that Eugene Field crowd was an intimidating bunch. The Weises, the Levins, the Pettles, the Janaseks, the Millses, the Unekises around the corner…
The Everetts were at the center of it; nearly all of their kids were older. That was part of the intimidation. It was a big family; they were loud, big, often crude, and hilarious. They shot bottle rockets willy-nilly. They were, and they still are, very sharp people.
Donn Everett, the dad, was a politician, and a lawyer, and, hell, I don’t know. I don’t remember him around much. I remember he once put a help-wanted ad in The Mercury as a gag, promoting the E.C. Ton Massage Parlor, listing our home phone number as the contact. Har har har. Also once bought an ad listing our address to drop off your dead Christmas tree. Yuk yuk yuk.
Freddie? Well, she ended up raising those kids more or less on her own. She was also witty and loud and sort of authoritative, although she also let those kids run amok, relatively speaking.
Can you really argue? Brad runs a hotel and served as mayor. Brock, my high school classmate, might be the funniest guy I know. He’s done stand-up and has had television shows. Bridget, of course, has an HBO series, an off-Broadway act, and has had an official day in her honor here in the hometown. And so on.
The obit that the family wrote noted that Freddie would shout “F sharp!” when a family member hit the wrong key on the piano while going through daily practice. She was far from negligent. She demanded a certain intelligence, a certain dedication, a certain wit.
That’s really what I can speak to. That’s where the intimidation came from. You had to be on top of your game to keep up in that environment. You want to shoot baskets there in that neighborhood? Better be ready for the repartee. Smart, funny people.
Later in life, I found myself in some potentially intimidating intellectual environments, Harvard and the like. I was ready. I had made it through Fairview Avenue.