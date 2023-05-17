A few thoughts prompted by the passing of Freddie Everett, a towering personality in Manhattan society if ever there was one.

Let me first say that I didn’t know her that well. We were friendly – she’d call up to say something nice about one of my columns, or to call my attention to another piece in the New York Times about her daughter Bridget – but I can’t write about her from the vantage point of a close friend. Certainly not from the perspective of her family, who knew her best. You should read the obit for that, if you haven’t already. It’s a good one.

Tags

Recommended for you