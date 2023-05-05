I’ve been thinking quite a bit about Fox News, I guess driven by some masochistic tendency. I think I’m happy, depressing though the subject usually is.
As you might know, Fox settled a lawsuit recently, agreeing to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, the maker of electronic voting machines. The company had sued Fox for defamation.
We learned an awful lot from that lawsuit, since the discovery process turned up loads of evidence that Fox executives and on-air personalities knew that the malarkey they were airing was, in fact, malarkey. They knew that the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen; they knew that Donald Trump’s claims about that were bogus; they knew that the voting machines weren’t rigged.
And yet they went on the air and said the opposite. Even Rupert Murdoch, the head of Fox, agreed in a deposition that his employees had crossed over into promotion of those bogus claims.
The reason? Business. Fox executives knew that straight-ahead news reporting would result in lower ratings; in fact, ratings plummeted on Election Night when Fox was the first to report that Joe Biden had won a crucial state.
This is the thing: Fox has revealed itself as ultimately uninterested in facts. When push comes to shove, Fox is interested in ratings. Fox is interested in making money.
A defamation trial was likely to unearth even more evidence of this, and I suppose that would be useful in some way or another. But that case is already rock-solid, in my humble opinion.
Had there been a trial, I’m not sure either outcome would have been great. A victory for Dominion would have inevitably further restricted free-speech/free-press legal standards, while a victory for Fox would have at least appeared to vindicate the promotion of manure in place of news. Therefore a settlement, where Fox’s $787 million payout gives every indication of a guilty plea, is probably a pretty good outcome.
In the aftermath, Fox canned its lead talking head, Tucker Carlson, who was revealed to be at least as disingenuous as any of the rest of them. He also had referred to a Fox female executive with a horrible noun, but it’s reasonable to think that he became a liability to Fox in part because the lawsuit revealed that he was a disingenuous serial liar.
Thing is, Fox is just the expression of a herd instinct, a tribal impulse in America that does not care about actual facts. That impulse is, essentially: My clan is better than your clan. Your clan is bad; your clan is evil. My clan is good, and we are going to defeat your clan. Anything that helps my clan defeat your clan is good. We like being told what we want to hear. Learning things that don’t fit our previously-held viewpoint is unpleasant, because it undermines our sense of ourselves and our sense of purpose.
So Fox will go on, and there will be another Tucker Carlson, and they’ll do the same stuff over again, because it’s a winning business strategy.
But I do have a naive faith, I guess, that facts matter. And the revelations in the Dominion lawsuit are, in fact, facts. They won’t go away.