The Supreme Court is considering a case this year that goes to the heart of a law that protects social media companies from liability for the content they distribute.
My view is the same as it’s been for years: That law needs to be fixed. But I don’t think a court case is the way to fix it.
Let me explain: The law in question is what’s referred to as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. The lawsuit about it is called Gonzalez vs. Google; it was brought by, among others, the family of a woman killed in an ISIS attack in Paris in 2015. The argument is that Google (which owns YouTube) distributed ISIS propaganda in such a manner that it bears responsibility for the killing.
Lawyers making that argument contend that YouTube, through its algorithms, recommends video content to its users based on their previous usage, and is therefore editing content and suggesting it based on that content. That, the lawyers say, means that YouTube and Google have to take legal responsibility.
The contrary argument is YouTube’s algorithms are content-neutral, and that therefore YouTube (and Google, and by extension Facebook and Twitter and the rest) should still be protected. The law that does so essentially says that Internet companies are not content providers, but rather simply like bulletin boards.
That law was created to allow digital companies to flourish in the early days of the Internet. And maybe that made sense at the time.
I don’t know if this case is exactly the right way to go about taking on that law.
Better to get Congress to do it directly, in my opinion.
And my argument is best illustrated with a hypothetical example: Let’s say your neighbor sends a letter to the editor of The Mercury in which he says you beat your wife. If we published that letter, and if in fact you don’t beat your wife, you could sue us for libel, and you could win. But if that same neighbor sent that exact same letter to Facebook, and Facebook published it – which is what they’re doing, every time they allow one of your posts to to up – then you cannot sue Facebook. Same with Google, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and whatever else of that sort.
That’s simply not fair. Google makes $433,000 per minute at the moment. That is not a joke. Look it up. They can do that in part because they don’t have to take any responsibility for their content.
Meanwhile, we in the newspaper business continue to employ fulltime reporters and editors who produce independent professional local journalism, letting you know what’s happening to your tax dollars and what your elected officials are doing in your name. And we’re bearing all the legal liability, while the billionaires float on down the river of cash, carefree as high school kids on spring break.
I’m guessing the Supreme Court will duck this one, and I can’t really blame them. What I do know is that there’s something seriously wrong, and Congress needs to fix it.