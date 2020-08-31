The presidential election is now just a couple months away, and I’d like to announce that we’ll be sitting it out. We won’t endorse a candidate.
It’s not that we don’t care. We do. But expressing an opinion on the presidential race in this space has become less than worthless. It has become counterproductive.
As a practical matter, an endorsement wouldn’t really make any difference. Those who were planning to vote to re-elect Donald Trump would do so, no matter how brilliantly we constructed an argument against him. Those who planned to vote for Joe Biden would do so even if we sang the praises of President Trump from the top of Bluemont Hill.
Very few people will go into this election trying to make up their minds. Surely people have done so already. We always preface our endorsements by saying they’re intended as guidance for those who are undecided. Well, that’s practically nobody in a presidential race in 2020.
Which leads me to this: If we were to endorse Donald Trump for re-election, half of our subscribers would think we were reactionary neanderthals. If we were to endorse Joe Biden, half would think we were socialists.
That’s why I say an endorsement is less than worthless. It would just make many of our subscribers really mad.
To be clear, making people mad is not necessarily bad. In this business, we make people angry every day -- when we publish their arrests, for instance, or we unearth some other facts they find inconvenient. On the opinion page, we also continue to publish a variety of viewpoints, intended to make people think. Some of those opinions -- including the editorials published in this space -- make people upset, and will always do so because people will disagree. That’s fine.
But the opinion page of this newspaper is only a small part of what we do. We spend the vast majority of our time and expense on reporting and editing local news.
So when we make people mad in a way that makes them think we’re biased against their political viewpoint -- in a small corner of the newspaper, on a page that’s really a secondary function -- all for no practical effect whatsoever, well, that’s just not a great idea.
This is not to say that we won’t endorse candidates in other races. We will. It’s also not to say that we will disengage from important national and international issues. We won’t. Our focus in this space has been, and will continue to be, on issues of local importance. But we know that state, national and international issues are important locally as well, and we will comment here from time to time on them.
But as far as endorsing presidential candidates, we’ll defer to your own judgment.