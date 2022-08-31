The fall sports season – which in many ways is at the heart of the social experience of an entire school year – really kicks into gear on Friday. Manhattan High’s football team travels to Derby that evening, and then the next evening, Kansas State starts its season by hosting South Dakota.

Other sports and activities have already kicked off, of course, but it’s football in the fall that draws the most attention. And so I’d like to use the moment to wish the best for all the area competitors and participants. That goes not just for the football players, but also for the debate team, the marching band, the cheer squads, the runners, the volleyball players, the tennis team, the soccer team, and so on.

