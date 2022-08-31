The fall sports season – which in many ways is at the heart of the social experience of an entire school year – really kicks into gear on Friday. Manhattan High’s football team travels to Derby that evening, and then the next evening, Kansas State starts its season by hosting South Dakota.
Other sports and activities have already kicked off, of course, but it’s football in the fall that draws the most attention. And so I’d like to use the moment to wish the best for all the area competitors and participants. That goes not just for the football players, but also for the debate team, the marching band, the cheer squads, the runners, the volleyball players, the tennis team, the soccer team, and so on.
By the time we get to next May, the fall season will be a distant memory. But the football season will under any circumstance provide a unifying experience that will help define the nature of the entire year. And so we wish all our area schools, all the way up to and including K-State, the best of luck.
The outlook for the Wildcats is generally positive, on the strength of what’s presumed to be a stout defense, a spectacular running back in Deuce Vaughn, and the arrival of what a generation ago would have seemed impossible – the Nebraska quarterback, their all-time career total-offense record-holder, transferring to Manhattan to have a better shot at winning. But margins in college football are razor-thin, and games often come down to a play or two, and so fans would be wise to enjoy successes and remember that they can evaporate quickly.
Manhattan High, a perennial contender for more than a half-century, has an extremely tough schedule, starting with powerhouse Derby. Junction City is expected to contend. Rock Creek is predicted to compete again in 3A, as is Wamego in 4A. There’s certain to be a lot of excitement in the entire region.
The pandemic changed a lot, but football games in the fall – and the spirit they bring with them – are back at full throttle, and that’s very good.
Win or lose, may it be a unifying, positive experience for all.