I have a relatively simple way to fix Harvard admissions: They ought to help public-school kids.

As you probably know, the way Harvard decides who gets in and who doesn’t has been under the microscope. First came a Supreme Court decision against the use of affirmative action. Then this past week came an announcement of a Justice Department investigation into preferential treatment for “legacies,” meaning the kids of people who went there before. And also the release of a major study of Ivy League and similar colleges’ admissions practices, indicating that they systematically favor the rich.

