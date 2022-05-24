It’s long past time to do something about the intersection of U.S. 24 and K-13. Another wreck there last week sent three Manhattan teenagers to the hospital.
That spot is where drivers turn off 24 to go over the dam at Tuttle Creek Lake, and where drivers coming over the dam turn onto U.S. 24 to come into town or to go on up to Riley. The problem is pretty simple: People driving at highway speeds on one road, but people entering and exiting, starting from a dead stop, crossing over oncoming traffic, slowing to a stop. There’s no stoplight. There’s a convenience store. And it’s not uncommon for drivers to be hauling boat trailers behind them.
The particulars of each accident, including the most recent one, are important to consider, but it’s the overall pattern that’s most important: People keep crashing into each other there.
In fact, a memo two years ago from then-patrol Capt. Richard Fink of the Riley County Police Department called it a dangerous intersection where the volume of traffic had outgrown the design. He said the stretch of U.S. 24 from Manhattan to the Riley turn-off was the most deadly in the county, and that a substantial part of the problem was this particular intersection.
I’d say it’s a disaster waiting to happen, but that’s not quite right: Disasters have happened there routinely. There were 25 injury and fatality accidents there in the decade between 2010 and 2020, according to data compiled by the RCPD. That might not include all of them.
To their credit, Manhattan’s elected officials, including Sen. Tom Hawk and Rep. Sydney Carlin, have been pressing state officials to do something. The current plan is to design and build a roundabout at the intersection. The government moves slowly, but at least it is moving.
That solution seems a reasonable one, but it likely wouldn’t be in place for a couple of years, and local citizens are pressing for help in the meantime, such as a lower speed limit and some sort of warning signs and/or flashing lights. Those are reasonable requests, and we certainly hope state officials will move quickly on them.
Surely slowing down traffic and alerting drivers to the dangers there is worth a little inconvenience, before somebody else gets hurt. Because, based on history, you can make a very safe bet that somebody will.