It’ll be fireworks season this weekend, and I’m sitting this one out.
I certainly don’t feel deprived, and I don’t feel entirely put-upon, at least not yet. I’m tending that way, so let me explain my evolution.
As a kid, I loved ‘em. Saved up my paper-route money to buy a bazillion Black Cats, bottle rockets and jumping jacks. As a parent of young kids, I tolerated them – took the boys to the MHS football team stand to dump sacks of cash on the giant backyard displays, the armaments that seemed as if they could take out Fallujah. The sheer firepower grew exponentially in a generation.
Enjoyable enough, I guess, although I couldn’t help worrying that one of the kids would get a limb blown off. Also, when one of those kids gets up at 5 a.m., staying up until midnight blowing stuff up is not nearly as much fun as it used to be. But…whatever. We gotta celebrate the fact that we’re no longer a British colony, and no better way to do that than letting young kids light off explosives!
The kids grew less enthused, eventually, and so we just watched other people’s backyard displays. In recent years we went down to my in-laws’ place at the Lake of the Ozarks, where it seemed as if we were witnessing Scud and Patriot missile battles. If the newspaper gig doesn’t work out, maybe we’ll go into selling explosives in Eldon.
Then, in my next evolutionary step, came Lola. She’s our three-year-old pup, a Goldendoodle sweetheart. Her first summer, when she was three months old, she didn’t think much of fireworks. By her second, it was as if every time she heard an explosion, she suffered a mild stroke. Flinching, shivering, cowering, trying in vain to find a safe place. She’d curl up in the corner of an inside bathroom, and there was nothing we could do but drug her. And, while I suppose we could titrate the meds to the precise dose, it seemed as if the two options were: Total traumatic shivering, or stoned to the bejeezus-belt, unable to stand.
Her nephew, Bruce, a year younger, doesn’t even notice. Neither did any of our other dogs over the years.
Anyway, the thing is, we like her quite a bit, so we’re just gonna sit this one out. Not sure how, since there will inevitably be fireworks around, but we’re figuring on hunkering down with some Netflix and some fans or something. Open to suggestions.
It does occur to me that there’s an argument to be made here, sort of a second-hand smoke argument. Your right to shoot fireworks interferes with my right to not be miserable worrying about my dog. But that argument would likely get ugly pretty fast – you’d tell me to get outta town, or I’d try to make your fun illegal.
I don’t want to have that argument. I’ve been on both sides now, sort of Joni Mitchell on fireworks: Are they ice cream castles in the sky, or do they just block the sun? Guess I don’t really know. They’re just illusions, after all, and they’re what you make of them.