This is in no way intended to diminish the annoyance I feel when filling up my gas tank for some ridiculous number like $75. Drives me batty, just as I’m sure it does you. Feels like I’m lighting twenty-dollar bills on fire. Poof. Gone.
But you know what makes me even more bananas?
Bottled water.
Bottled water – WATER, mind you – costs on average about $9.60 per gallon at retail. It would cost half as much if you filled up a plastic Evian bottle with gasoline, even in this otherworldly era of $4.50 gas.
There are giant pumps in Saudi Arabia sucking petroleum from 10,000 feet underground, and giant pipes sending it to refineries, and a system of distribution that crosses continents, and there are additives and bloated regulatory regimes, and middlemen of various stripes, and publicly traded corporations making billions in profit, and retailers…all of which somehow manage to get gasoline out that spigot and into my tank.
For less than half the price of what you pay for bottled water.
Water in a bottle, despite what Pepsi or Coke or any other shill wants to tell you, is still just water. Municipal water in Manhattan is clean and safe and tastes…well, it tastes like water, just like the bottled stuff does. It’s not free, but even if you fill up in the fanciest Yeti on earth a few times, you’re still miles ahead of buying bottles of water.
Now, fizzy stuff, flavored like pomegranate with notes of boysenberry, OK. I can understand paying fancy prices. That’s a different deal. I might make fun of you, as I just sort of did, but I can’t argue so much about the money. Fizzy flavored water is basically the same as buying pop, and people pay ridiculous prices for pop, too, but, hey…you do you.
It’s also your prerogative to buy plain bottled water, just as it’s your prerogative to hit yourself in the head with a baseball bat. I wouldn’t recommend it, but it’s a free country.
I should acknowledge that, yes, I have occasionally bought plain bottled water. It’s convenient when traveling, and if I’m in a foreign country, I might prefer paying twice the cost of gasoline to a case of explosive diarrhea. But I always do it with gritted teeth, feeling as if I’m just throwing dollar bills out the car window on the highway.
Another pet peeve: “Hydration.” They now sell packets of powder that you’re supposed to use to aid with “hydration.” Tell you what. I have a great chemical formula you ought to try: Two parts hydrogen, one part oxygen. Comes conveniently outta the tap, premixed. Works great!
In case you’re wondering, I come from a long line of tightwads. My great-grandfather, who bought this newspaper in 1915, allegedly made the reporters turn in their pencil nubs before he’d give them new ones. My grandpa used to ask, when we left the door open, if we were trying to air-condition the entire great outdoors. My dad, well, he’s reading this column, and so discretion prevents me from telling cheapskate stories on him. But among his many pearls of wisdom are: “Don’t build any monuments,” and “No need to reinvent the wheel,” and “Don’t build a Taj Mahal,” and “Take care of the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves.” I believe that last one came from my great-grandma, actually.
I digress. Point is, if you’re mad about the price of gas, just be happy your car doesn’t run on Dasani, Evian or Aquafina.