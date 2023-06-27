I still don’t really understand drug dealers. I suppose that’s why I’m not a customer.
The basic premise underlying drug dealing is that your customers are willing to pay you for dope, and that they’ll keep coming back to you because they’re hooked. It’s a recurring-revenue gig. If you can do it at scale, you’re Pablo Escobar, stuffing cash into the walls because you have nowhere else to put it.
Of course, you’ll then have to kill rivals and cops, and you’ll have to bribe people and, no matter your motivations, you’ll be forced into impossible choices. That’s the premise of “Breaking Bad,” where the anti-hero is a guy dying of cancer trying to provide for his family. Or “Ozark.” Or “The Godfather,” in a slightly different way. You try to get out, they keep pulling you back in.
Well, anyway, the one thing you don’t generally do is kill off your customers. Oh, sure, you know damn good and well that your product is harmful, but you don’t want them to die. Heroin dealers might be the exception, I suppose – they must figure on a certain percentage keeling over.
But now comes a wave of fentanyl deaths, and now some arrests of the dealers. In case you ever thought we were immune here in our idyllic little college town, I invite you to simply read the news. Several people have died from taking drugs laced with fentanyl.
The central mystery to me is why the dealers would distribute that stuff. Assuming they knew fentanyl was in it – and knowing that is a key component in making criminal cases stick – why on earth would they do that? They must know that they’re going to kill off quite a few of their customers. That has to dramatically cut into revenue.
There are a couple of possible answers, I suppose: One is that they think the fentanyl gives their product – whether that’s marijuana or Adderall or oxycodone – an extra kick and therefore makes it more appealing to customers, and the added revenue from additional customers offsets the loss from likely death. In that scenario the dope dealers are sociopaths, but at least I can understand the logic.
The other, which seems slightly more likely, is that they’re idiots. Either they don’t know there’s fentanyl in the dope they’re slinging – in which case it’s going to be tough to convict them – or else they think they’ve got the dosing dialed in well enough that they won’t kill people. And then their estimates are wrong, or some flunky in a backroom lab adds an extra tablespooon because they’re too stoned to remember.
The only way to stop this from happening, of course, is to get people to stop taking drugs. Which is, as we know pretty well, not easy to do. We’re in fact going the other direction, legalizing pot and psychedelic mushrooms, and it’s increasingly hard to draw clear lines.
I would urge you to urge your kids to remember that if they choose to take drugs, they’re choosing to put their trust in drug dealers, people who are criminals by trade, and who (at least by the only logic I can fathom) are proving themselves to be either sociopaths or idiots. That does not seem like a good bet.