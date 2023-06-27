I still don’t really understand drug dealers. I suppose that’s why I’m not a customer.

The basic premise underlying drug dealing is that your customers are willing to pay you for dope, and that they’ll keep coming back to you because they’re hooked. It’s a recurring-revenue gig. If you can do it at scale, you’re Pablo Escobar, stuffing cash into the walls because you have nowhere else to put it.

