It’s Father’s Day weekend, the first without my dad.
I’m writing this from his dining room table, looking at a picture of him cutting back toward the wake on a slalom, a bushy 1970s ‘do, grimacing with the effort. He was in his early 30s, I’d guess, bending that ski and the rope and the boat and the lake surface and in fact the entire world to his will. Full of life, sending a cascade of spray off to his left.
Now he’s gone, just like that spray. We’re here and then we’re not. We’ll scatter his ashes in the still waters of that lake in two months.
I always wanted to be like him. Not him, exactly. He seemed to be carrying burdens all the time, just slightly annoyed at the whole world, maybe a tad paranoid that somebody was out to get him. But I find myself unconsciously emulating even that, to the point that — when I gunch about the suitcases not fitting in the trunk, and how we’re going to be late — my wife Angie says, “OK, Edward,” eyeroll alongside.
She loved him, too, so that’s not entirely criticism.
He was my role model, and also, as Bruce Springsteen said of his dad, my greatest foe. I knew he supported me, loved me, wanted the best for me. But I also knew I had to answer to him, I knew that he held tight to the rules, and he wasn’t going to look the other way. Run the numbers, he’d say. Double-check your math. Don’t re-invent the wheel. Life is not a smorgasbord.
Is that a dad’s job? Well, that’s part of it. That’s also part of a mom’s job. I don’t mean to narrowly define gender roles. But he was my model to follow, and now I’m a dad. In fact, I’m now a step-grandpa, or whatever that term is supposed to be. I’m older than my dad was in that photo. I’m still trying to be like him.
I wanted to beat him — at ping pong, and tennis, and throwing a football, and writing, and business, and status, and even marriage. Which, of course, is ridiculous, and I knew it. But I did, and that was a tall mountain to climb. He and my mom had what a lot of people have told me was their version of a storybook marriage, meeting in Madrid, traveling the world, calling each other “Lovie” and “Eduardo.”
At the end I saw his loneliness and his regret at not loving enough, and I regretted ever wanting to beat him. At the end, he was something closer to a friend — because he and my brother Jay and I were the only ones who really knew the whole story, knew what it had all meant.
I wish I had been able to be a friend much earlier. But that’s not the way it is with fathers and sons. My boys are adults now, and there’s still the tension. Love ‘em as I do, I’d imagine I’m still their biggest foe, too, right up until they have to scatter me. I hope they do it cutting back toward the wake, throwing that spray in the beautiful arc, grimacing from the effort. Their future kids ought to see that.