I just got done mowing, one of the more satisfying of my jobs. My dad always hated it, which is why he never did it. Which, of course, made me wonder: If Dad didn’t like it, but I do, then what the hell is wrong with me?
Fathers, as you know, have an outsized impact on sons, particularly when it comes to manual labor. At least mine did on me.
Mine was something of a renaissance man, an intellectual, a guy who listened to Vivaldi, lit candles and kept fresh parsley in the fridge to bring some color to the plate. And yet it was the physical or financial tasks — tying knots, explaining an offset printing press, cutting across the wake on a slalom, analyzing the relationship between a balance sheet and a profit-and-loss statement — that I tended to measure my manhood against. I generally came up short, at least in my own eyes.
Dad had to mow quite a bit as a kid; evidently as a result he swore it off as an adult. He also never forced my brother and me to do it, partly because we grew up on a sloped lot where grass barely grew. I sometimes wonder if he picked that house for that reason.
I ended up with houses with yards, and, probably because it was never forced upon me, I came to like it. All of it, from fertilizing to weed-whacking to edging. But mowing most of all. I liked the way it looked when it was finished, the satisfaction of actually completing a job. I think that was the biggest thing. So much of the rest of life is unfinished, always a loose thread somewhere, nothing ever complete. That’s more true now than ever. You know this, too — the cell phone is the office, the internet is the chain that binds you forever and always.
There’s a certain zen with mowing itself, a time to disconnect and think. Or else to listen to an audiobook or a podcast — the point is, to separate from texts and emails and calls and other distractions. I’ve sorted out quite a bit while mowing, concentrating on straight lines while the mind works out something else. It’s also not a bad workout. I used to sprint-mow up an incline, pretending I was doing the 50 40s for Lew Lane. Yes, I have some weird hangups. Do any of us ever entirely escape high school?
Anyway, the thought often occurred: As a business manager, editor, dad, husband, and so on, wasn’t my time better used elsewhere? Couldn’t I pay somebody to mow, thereby leveraging my time to provide a far better return on investment?
In short: That’s what Dad did. Why do I fall short?
Can’t escape that thought, thank goodness. I’m old enough now to recognize the thought for what it is, and I can’t help but smile. Dad’s gone, but he’ll always be with me.
Yeah, Dad, I think the return of uninterrupted thinking is worth the investment of time. Just because I like it also does not inherently make it frivolous.
Let’s discuss it again next week, when I fire up the mower again. Nice to hear from you.