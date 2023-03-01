We sold the Junction City Union newspaper earlier this week, and I’d like to elaborate on why, and what that means for the future of The Mercury and our other publications. And maybe a little bit about what it says about the region that includes both Manhattan and Junction City.
Put simply, I didn’t do a good enough job at making the Union a successful business, and there wasn’t much prospect that that was going to change. So we decided to sell it to a person who might have a better shot at doing so. That person, Ryan Wilson, is an experienced news man who’s done a good job running the Clay Center Dispatch.
The plan when we first bought the Union was to improve service by covering local news in Junction City, and also to bring in news coverage from Manhattan to supplement that. We also intended to improve The Mercury by adding more coverage of Junction City. We could do all that while saving on overhead costs, since we could operate under one administrative team – we only needed one printing press, for instance, and one HR department. It was, in the language of business, a regional consolidation move.
Good theory. And in part, it worked: I feel we produced a better news service than would have otherwise existed in either community.
The problem was pretty simple: We just didn’t earn enough in advertising or subscription revenue to sustain the business, even as we consolidated costs.
Could we have? Theoretically, yes. Why didn’t we? That’s where this gets interesting, and worth thinking about in terms of the nature of our region. The answer is that we had to keep cutting expenses, which meant fewer resources being devoted to growing that business, and so the time and attention of our people tended to get directed toward dealing with problems and opportunities in Manhattan.
Customers in Junction City have a suspicion about that – there’s a fairly widespread feeling that people in Manhattan look down their noses at Junction City, or maybe even actively try to undermine Junction City interests. The latter, in our case, was certainly not true, and the former is also generally not accurate. However, when forced to choose – by constraints of time and manpower – business managers tend to make the reasonable decision to prioritize larger (or more lucrative, anyway) markets. Businesses that attempt to operate in both locations face these same issues.
As I said, this is on the business side, not the news side. The Union won some substantial awards during the time we operated it, and we’re proud of that.
There’s something that the region needs to address, and I’m not really sure how. The resentment and suspicion of Manhattan by Junction City was certainly a factor in our failure in this venture, and I imagine it has been in others. I shoulder 99 percent of the blame, but I’d be disingenuous if I didn’t acknowledge that reality.
So what does that mean going forward? It means that we’ll sharpen our focus on Riley and Pottawatomie counties. It means that Ryan Wilson and his team will have a shot at building a good news and advertising business in Junction. I certainly hope they do. The Union, which has a proud legacy, deserves that, as do the readers and advertisers in Junction City.