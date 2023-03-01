We sold the Junction City Union newspaper earlier this week, and I’d like to elaborate on why, and what that means for the future of The Mercury and our other publications. And maybe a little bit about what it says about the region that includes both Manhattan and Junction City.

Put simply, I didn’t do a good enough job at making the Union a successful business, and there wasn’t much prospect that that was going to change. So we decided to sell it to a person who might have a better shot at doing so. That person, Ryan Wilson, is an experienced news man who’s done a good job running the Clay Center Dispatch.

