We’ve struggled with nicknames, gimmicks and slogans around here for quite some time, ever since “The Little Apple” started to seem trite. Hard to put a date on that, but it’s been awhile now. No offense.
Anyway, I’ve got a contender: The Fake Apple.
We’re all about fakery around here. Fake Patty’s Day, predominantly, which we remain the capital of, at least regionally, despite the lack of official endorsement. Somehow, in fact, official un-recognition seems entirely appropriate for a “holiday” that doesn’t exist. Civic sanctioning always seemed, I don’t know, contrary to the entire point.
Point is, there are already legions wearing t-shirts extolling the virtues of faking it in Manhattan.
As evidenced over the weekend, we’re now also renowned for fake guitar-playing. A regional air-guitar contest yielded a winner who will go to the national championship of pretending to strum and shred. To be clear, we’re talking about not actually playing guitar; in fact, the one thing that you cannot do, as I understand it, is to play a real guitar. I can’t tell you quite how fantastic I think it is that the “concert” drew a crowd of 150 people to the Wareham. It’s unfortunate that they didn’t have to pay, say, Bitcoin to get in, just so you could say there was a fake admission charge.
We’re evidently climbing up the fake ladder, in line to someday host the national air guitar championships. Or at least so says “Nordic Thunder,” the internationally acclaimed air guitarist who is Manhattan’s great champion in this undertaking. It’s good to have friends in high places.
(“Nordic” – who I’m on a first-fake-name-basis with – said he’s “pulling some strings” to get the natty here. This stuff just keeps getting better. Oh…while we’re on the subject of Mr. Thunder, I think my favorite detail about him was that he once had to have carpal tunnel surgery as a result of this hobby. Think about that awhile.)
I digress. Back to the larger point.
You might say that we’ve been faking it from the beginning. After all, in 1855, somebody had the gumption to call this place “Manhattan.” Surely they knew, right? At that point, New York City had more than a half-million people. There just had to be somebody in that group of settlers chuckling, having pulled one over on the muckety-mucks. “Ha! As if,” I can see him saying, clinking mead mugs with his buddy down at the Aggie Lounge. The Lou was here then, I’m pretty sure.
We’ve had some other notable fakery. Marcus Foster’s fake lizard named Randolph. There’s a festival in the summer called The Nothing Festival, an event that doesn’t exist. We once had a fake buyout deal with the head football coach – one that actually became real, the realness of which made it seem even more preposterous than had it been entirely fake.
We have a fake second mascot at our high school, determined after the results of a student election were faked. I don’t even remember if “wolf” finished second or third. Anyway it wasn’t first.
We have a civic hero who doesn’t exist; we raised a bunch of money lately to build a plaza around him at City Park. A K-State professor made him up, and now he stands there with a giant scythe, guarding the playground. There are urban legends about man-eating catfish lurking in the outlet tubes at the local lake, and a manatee. Hell, there might still be a gator loose somewhere, or if there’s not, there should be. A popular local band back in the day was called Ultimate Fakebook. (Come to think of it, they ought to sue Mark Zuckerberg.)
I always say you just can’t make this stuff up. But maybe that’s completely, 180-degrees wrong. Maybe the point is that you can. Maybe we should entirely embrace it. Maybe we already have.
The Fake Apple. Think about it.