It appears that the official local sanctioning of the unofficial annual March drunkfest is over.
That will not actually end Fake Patty’s Day, since it was from the beginning an unofficial event. But it does at least close a chapter, and so it’s worth thinking about how it all developed and what that says about our community.
Fake Patty’s served some people’s interest from the beginning, which is why it was allowed to explode the way it did. Predominantly, those who benefited were the liquor distributors and, to a lesser extent, bar owners. Hotel operators, restaurants and some other retailers also benefited, since people came to town to drink and had to stay somewhere and occasionally eat something.
The reason it exploded? Simple: Because college kids like to get together to drink, and Manhattan is a town that has the infrastructure in place to enable that. We’re a college town with a concentrated bar district. Best spot in Kansas for it; maybe the best in several states.
I’ve said before that I’m glad I live in a place like that, a place vibrant enough to host that event. Same with the Stampede; same with football game weekends and concerts at McCain and Landon Lectures.
The downsides are obvious, and let me also say that although I like the idea, I never participated. I really only drove through Aggieville once to get a look at it. Otherwise my own involvement amounted to swerving out of the way of the drunks staggering along the side of Anderson at noon, stumbling toward Aggieville, and then waiting in long lines at IHOP late morning in the Sunday aftermath. I’m also not a business beneficiary; I doubt the marauding drunks bought many copies of the paper.
We tried a few times to calculate the net economic effect, and it seemed roughly a wash. More sales tax, more liquor tax, maybe some more hotel bed tax, but also the expense of police and government employee overtime. Plus, of course, the incalculable costs of people getting hurt in various ways because of the idiotic things they do when drunk. And the hit to the image of the town when, say, a candidate for the university presidency observes somebody vomiting into a storm sewer.
The official sanctioning of it has gone away because those downsides eventually overtook the perceived benefit to Aggieville businesses. It’s worth noting that the biggest group of bars there is still promoting the event, so this is not a universal conclusion. But other bar-owners are taking a pass because they don’t think the headache is worth it. Aggieville bar owners get blamed for all the problems of the event, even tbough most of the drinking has actually occurred for years in surrounding rental houses.
So that’s where we are. To the extent that giant drinking parties occur on that weekend in March, Aggieville will no longer be officially sanctioning it. They did – and by extension our community did – for as long it remained tolerable. And then it just wasn’t anymore.