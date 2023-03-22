About the big development project in Aggieville that’s now on hold: I thought it was a good idea, and I still do. In the end I’m sure it will be a big win for the community.
But it’s also pretty clear that Aggieville businesses need some real help, because they’re the victims in the meantime – and it’s not at all clear how long “the meantime” will last.
As you probably know, local developer TJ Vilkanskas made a deal with the city government to build a big, five-story glass building on what had been a public parking lot behind Kite’s. The city gave the developer that lot for $1, in exchange for promises about what was going to happen. To the city’s credit, if he doesn’t fulfill the promises, he’ll have to cough up the full value of that parking lot.
Anyway they started construction, tore up the parking lot, and cut off traffic so as to be able to do the work. The developer also bought out the neighboring Handi-Corner strip center, helping relocate businesses from there as they used that parking lot for a staging site. All completely rational and fair, so far as I could tell.
But now the whole thing is on hold, because $20 million in investment has evaporated for what was expected to be a $40 million project. That money disappeared because institutional investors tied to the banking industry got cold feet. We don’t know who those investors are, but evidently it relates to instability in that industry in the wake of the meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank. The investors also expressed some concern about other development projects going on here locally; I don’t quite get that, but, to be fair, I’m not the one gambling with a bunch of zeroes behind a number.
So here’s the rub: Businesses are still trying to operate in Aggieville minus parking lots, without the big, shiny new development, and with the roads all a mess. It doesn’t help that this comes hard on the heels of projects that tore up the roads before, related to the construction of the new parking garage next to Rally House, among other projects. Oh, and there was a pandemic, too. Yeah, that.
Now they’re in suspended animation, and they have to be wondering: Wait, my elected representatives approved this deal? My taxpayer money is being used against me, more or less?
While I still support the project and still will defend the initial decision, it’s impossible to argue with that.
Somebody needs to help them. I’m not sure what form that help should take – tax breaks, direct subsidy, hand-holding, or what – but they’re the victims in a mess that’s not of their own making. It’s also not really anybody else’s fault; I’m not here encouraging pitchfork-wielding mobs.